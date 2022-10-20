Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Punjab: Hundreds enjoy new conjugal visit rooms in India jails
The northern state of Punjab recently became the first in India to allow prisoners conjugal visits, and a 60-year-old murder accused was its first beneficiary. Gurjeet Singh, who has been lodged in Goindwal Jail in Tarn Taran district for the past few months, told the BBC that he was "lonely and depressed" in jail and that he felt "a great relief when I was allowed to meet my wife and spend a couple of hours with her in private".
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
nationalinterest.org
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
Indonesia becomes latest country to raise alarm over syrup medicines after 99 children die
Indonesia has become the latest country to ban sales of all syrup and liquid medication linked to the deaths of nearly 100 children.The move comes after The Gambia sounded the alarm over a cough syrup manufacturer in India, the products of which have been linked to the deaths of at least 70 children. Indonesia’s health minister said some syrup medicine had ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, ingredients which caused acute kidney injuries (AKI) in 99 young children this year, leading to their deaths.Authorities reported around 200 cases of AKI in children, most of who were under the age of five.Indonesia’s...
Mob of 200 ransack a mosque and assault people praying inside in India
A mob of hundreds of people ransacked a mosque, assaulted Muslims praying inside and threatened to force them out of their village, just a few kilometres away from India’s national capital Delhi.The incident, which occurred in Bhorakalan village in Bilaspur, just 53km away from Delhi’s international airport, has become the latest example of a series of anti-Muslim attacks that have occured in India in recent times. According to the police complaint filed on Wednesday, and reported widely by the Indian media, a mob of 200 people barged into the mosque at around 8pm when Muslims were offering prayers.The men, believed...
Kashmiri journalist blocked from leaving India to receive Pulitzer Prize in New York
A Pulitzer prize-winning journalist says she has been barred from leaving India to fly to New York to receive the prestigious award.Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a multimedia journalist with Reuters, issued a statement on social media on Tuesday evening in which she said she was on the way to receive the Pulitzer Prize, but was “stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket”.The 28-year-old journalist from Kashmir was given the Pulitzer for her work during the Covid pandemic, which drew wide recognition and several accolades.She won the prize along with...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes India to incredible victory over Pakistan
Pakistan 159-8 (20 overs): Masood 52* (42), Iftikhar 51 (34); Pandya 3-30, Arshdeep 3-32 India 160-6 (20 overs): Kohli 82* (53); Rauf 2-36, Nawaz 2-42 A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary finish to a Men's T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In a...
Modi employs new tool in India’s war against the English language: Hindi medical degrees
Narendra Modi’s government is intensifying its efforts to relegate English to the margins of Indian life where it believes it belongs as a “colonial relic” by offering medical degrees in Hindi for the first time. Ever since he came to power eight years ago, Modi, along with...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years, his spokesman and lawyer said.The commission Friday found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically. The commission's decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and...
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
Two Indian laborers in disputed Kashmir were killed in a grenade attack which police blamed on militants fighting Indian rule.Police said Tuesday that a suspect arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for alleged undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack police records.Police said the grenade was lobbed at the two workers in their rented dwelling in southern Shopian district on Monday night. The men were taken to a hospital, where they died, police wrote on Twitter. The two victims were from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and were...
BBC
India v Pakistan: When the neighbours played cricket during a war
India's participation in the Asia Cup next year is in doubt after a cricket board official ruled out the team travelling to Pakistan for the tournament. Pakistan says such a move could impact its visit to the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. On the eve of Sunday's game in the World T20 tournament, the BBC looks back at how the subcontinental rivals have mostly enjoyed a cordial relationship on field - even during a war.
Eater
On This Sherwood Farm, Diwali Is a Celebration of Local Bounty
When Narendra Varma, the executive director of Our Table Cooperative, was growing up in Northern India, Diwali — also known as the festival of lights, celebrated throughout India and among the Indian diaspora in other parts of the world — was easily the year’s biggest celebration. Houses and buildings were lit with oil lamps and candles, shining off the white plaster walls newly washed and patched for the holiday. Friends and family would send boxes of nuts, dried fruit, and candies throughout the five-day period, including sweets made with khoya, evaporated milk solids Varma compares to a nutty ricotta. The family would feast, fireworks would crackle, and the adults would stay up to gamble while the kids went to bed.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 8 Largest Cities in India
1. Delhi – 573 Square Miles. The city of Delhi is India’s capital. It’s located in the north-central area and covers a land area of 573 square miles. The city lies approximately 100 miles on the southern part of the Himalayas. It is near the western bank...
Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a surge in malaria and other flood-related disease. The announcement by the commission comes as Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, has been rallying supporters against the new government and calling for early elections. Dozens of angry Khan supporters gathered Friday outside the commission headquarters in the capital, Islamabad, chanting slogans against its decision. Security forces and paramilitary troops cordoned off the compound, blocking the crowd from getting inside.
getnews.info
Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens
Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
India more prepared this time for Pakistan at T20 World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rohit Sharma is confident India has learned from its dismal Twenty20 World Cup campaign last year and will be more prepared for archrival Pakistan in a blockbuster Group 2 opener on Sunday. The India captain said a key lesson from the 2021 tournament, which ended...
Comments / 0