Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again. Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison,...
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
An ethical man who would make an impact
I’m writing this letter in support of my friend, fellow veteran, former coworker and, later, my boss. His name is Bob Yancy and he’s running for College Station City Council. I worked with Bob in the health care industry in the late ’90s after his time at city...
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Brazos County commissioners unable to vote on tax rate, no-new-revenue is the result
Effective Friday, Brazos County will fall under the no-new-revenue property tax rate because Thursday was the final day for county commissioners to vote on a tax rate before the deadline. The commissioners were unable to take a vote during a special meeting Thursday since commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford...
Would work to uplift this community
Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.
Brazos County Tax Office preparing to send out property tax bills once rate is ratified
Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said the extended deadline to approve a Brazos County property tax rate also has delayed the time it takes to prepare and send out property tax bills and collections from residents who are ready to submit their half payment. “This time of year is...
Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 23
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo concludes at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Los Viejone de Linares concert; rodeo competition begins at 4 p.m. with bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway and calf roping, saddle bronc riding, chuck wagon races and bull riding. brazosvalleyfair.com. Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-sunset....
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
Bryan man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at police in 2021 standoff
A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last Friday for charges stemming from him shooting at police during a standoff at a College Station apartment in February 2021. Jonathan Bridges, 31, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and received 45-year sentences on two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. All of his sentences will run simultaneously.
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans completed 16 of 24...
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,295
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Auburn offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Winter 2022 move-in!
No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8
BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
Falls City 59, Snook 21
FALLS CITY — Snook’s Lance Lara ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, but the Bluejays lost to Falls City 59-21 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. J. Beaux Hruska also scored on a 1-yard run for Snook (3-4, 1-3), which will host Yorktown next Friday. Falls City (4-4, 3-1) will play at Runge.
