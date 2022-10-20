Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond
• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
The Oakland Press
Halloween activities happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly event is weekends through Oct. 21-23. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know
Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
candgnews.com
Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations
WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
Large gas main break closes Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, drivers told to avoid the area
Officials in Bloomfield Township are telling people to avoid northbound Telegraph Road at Hickory Grove as they work to repair a large gas main break. Drivers should use an alternate route.
fox2detroit.com
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
Two injured in mid-Michigan crash after car crosses median, police say
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two women were injured in a crash Friday, Oct. 21 that happened when a car crossed a grass median and struck a minivan, police said. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Michigan State Police said a woman,...
Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week.
Man struck by car, killed on I-94 in Allen Park
A man was struck by a car and killed on I-94 in Allen Park. Michigan State Police said the driver responsible told troopers they saw the driver in the westbound lane where he was traveling, attempted to serve left to avoid him.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations.
abc12.com
Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night. The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
The Oakland Press
Troy man nabbed in Las Vegas, suspected of robbing 4 Oakland County banks
A Troy man suspected of robbing four Oakland County banks was taken into custody in Las Vegas recently and extradited to Michigan where he’s now charged with armed robbery and bank robbery. Eddie Flint, 29, is believed to be responsible for the Sept. 20 robbery of Huntington Bank located...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County gun buy-back event a success, incentive gift cards gone after first hour
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County hosted its first gun buy-back event in Royal Oak on Saturday, attendance was so high the police department ran out of gift cards that were offered as an incentive. The gun buy-back event at the Royal Oak Police Department was supposed to be...
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
