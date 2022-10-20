ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond

• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Halloween activities happening in Oakland County

There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly event is weekends through Oct. 21-23. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
ALLEN PARK, MI
candgnews.com

Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations

WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week. 
HARPER WOODS, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night. The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy man nabbed in Las Vegas, suspected of robbing 4 Oakland County banks

A Troy man suspected of robbing four Oakland County banks was taken into custody in Las Vegas recently and extradited to Michigan where he’s now charged with armed robbery and bank robbery. Eddie Flint, 29, is believed to be responsible for the Sept. 20 robbery of Huntington Bank located...
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed.  DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more.  Organizers said free parking will be...
DETROIT, MI

