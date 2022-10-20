ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2...
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
Playoffs, rematches and rivalries: Inside Sunday's 28-game Sports Equinox

It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports fans. Sunday marks the second sports equinox of 2022 – a day in which all five major professional men's sports leagues in North America (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS) will be playing actual live regular season or playoff games.
Utah visits New Orleans after overtime win against Minnesota

Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the New Orleans Pelicans following the Jazz's 132-126 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans went 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago....
Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club’s dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy’s season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico. “An exciting match and a little advertisement for MLS. Lots of goals, exciting football, passion, two teams giving everything they have,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It took our very best to beat them. Our performance and aggression in the second half gave us the edge.” Kellyn Acosta directed a corner kick toward the middle of the box. Denis Bouanga, who scored twice, fired a shot that Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved, but Arango was there to pounce on the loose ball and scored in the 93rd minute.
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Miami Heat topped the Toronto Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night to stop a season-opening two-game slide. The teams will meet again Monday night in Miami. Miami's Kyle Lowry had 17 points against...

