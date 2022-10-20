LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club’s dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy’s season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico. “An exciting match and a little advertisement for MLS. Lots of goals, exciting football, passion, two teams giving everything they have,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It took our very best to beat them. Our performance and aggression in the second half gave us the edge.” Kellyn Acosta directed a corner kick toward the middle of the box. Denis Bouanga, who scored twice, fired a shot that Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved, but Arango was there to pounce on the loose ball and scored in the 93rd minute.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO