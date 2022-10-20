Rochester Hills, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Rochester Hills.
The Clarenceville High School volleyball team will have a game with Lutheran Northwest High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Berkley High School volleyball team will have a game with Rochester High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Clarenceville High School volleyball team will have a game with Lutheran Northwest High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Berkley High School volleyball team will have a game with Rochester High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Walled Lake Northern High School volleyball team will have a game with Stoney Creek High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
