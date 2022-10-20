ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road

By KTVZ News Team
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

ODOT said in advisory the crash around 9:30 p.m. initially closed the highway's northbound lanes at milepost 139. The other direction was soon closed as well.

"Use an alternate route and expect extended delays," the traffic alert stated.

NewsChannel 21 has a crew on the way and will have updates as available.

Another crash was reported on Highway 97 near milepost 99, four miles south of Madras, reportedly involving a truck and blocking southbound lanes.

Track traffic updates on KTVZ.COM's TripCheck page .

