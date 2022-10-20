Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds Proved He 'Still Has Juice In The Tank' in Win Against Jets
WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they needed reinforcements when they brought Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford back into their lineup. What they got was a spark and a reminder of what they knew they always had. Simmonds and Clifford both assisted on David Kampf's game-winning goal as...
Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1
Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Top 5 Prospects as the 2022-23 Season Gets Rolling
The New York Rangers prospect list hasn’t changed much over the past year regarding the top five or six players. However, it has seen a shake-up since September. First, they traded Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars. Then, Vitali Kravtsov and Zac Jones made the opening-day roster and are still up in the NHL. At the same time, Brennan Othmann made his claim over Will Cuylle during training camp. Here’s a look at how that shakes out.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Mrazek on injured reserve for Blackhawks with groin strain
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday, with a groin strain the goalie sustained in a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings. "We did...
NHL
Matthews of Maple Leafs touts innovative in-line skates, helps design own
"It's something I picked up more recently; I didn't [in-line skate] much when I was younger," the Toronto Maple Leafs center told NHL.com. Quite simply, Matthews did not like the feel of conventional in-line skates. It wasn't until the summer of 2018, when he discovered the version made by Marsblade, that he really took to in-line skating during the offseason where he resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, his hometown.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Both the Capitals and the Kings are seeking to rebound from Thursday night road losses; the Caps dropped a 5-2 decision to the Sens in Ottawa and the Kings took a 6-1 drubbing from the Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Caps played a terrific first period in Thursday's loss, but struggled...
NHL
CANE-DO ATTITUDE
Toffoli scores game-winner in overtime as Flames rally to beat Hurricanes. More like a surge back against the storm. The Flames trailed 2-0 in the first period but scored the next three - including the overtime winner - to rally and grab two points, beating the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
NHL
Canadiens' Xhekaj has outstanding nickname, hardly alone in NHL
Teammates call rookie 'Wi-Fi' for unique last name, among best current monikers in League. Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal on Saturday and if you have no idea how to tackle pronouncing that last name by reading it, you're not alone. Teammates, in fact, have...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Maple Leafs
WINNIPEG - Despite being in opposite conferences, there always seems to be the perfect blend of skill and intensity when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0). Just look at last season. In two meetings in 2021-22, there were a total of 19 goals scored and 114...
NHL
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning make it a two-win weekend
It wasn't perfect, but the Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a second-straight win on Saturday night with a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. There were some turnovers and sloppy execution along the way, but the Bolts did what great teams do. They found a way to win. "We...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Pavelski scores hat trick in Stars win against Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Joe Pavelski had three goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. It was the 38-year-old's sixth hat trick in the NHL and first since Feb. 24, 2019, when he scored a natural hat trick for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Predators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Music City on Saturday night to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (2-3-1). Game time at Bridgestone Arena is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is in 93.3 WMMR with an...
Yardbarker
Lineup Decisions Continue to Control Jets’ Narrative
The Winnipeg Jets have had a rather ‘up-and-down’ opening week to the 2022-23 season. Skating in four games thus far, the team has seen a dominant victory in its home opener against a tired Rangers squad, before heading out on a three-game road trip with stops in Dallas, Colorado and Vegas.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Slafkovsky out for Canadiens against Stars
Ehlers to miss 7-10 days for Jets; Greenway placed on IR by Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup against...
FOX Sports
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers. game recap. Sharangovich,...
Comments / 0