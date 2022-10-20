The New York Rangers prospect list hasn’t changed much over the past year regarding the top five or six players. However, it has seen a shake-up since September. First, they traded Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars. Then, Vitali Kravtsov and Zac Jones made the opening-day roster and are still up in the NHL. At the same time, Brennan Othmann made his claim over Will Cuylle during training camp. Here’s a look at how that shakes out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO