NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”
Kawhi Leonard gets trolled by an NBA reporter after making his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets
Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Joe Harris said he will play in Friday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
Jaxson Hayes questionable to play in Charlotte game Friday
NEW ORLEANS (1-0) Wednesday win at Brooklyn. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee. Season Series. Oct. 21: at Charlotte, 6 p.m. March 23: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"
The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season with a big loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Even though this was an expected defeat to many people, a lot of them were unhappy with the development of the game and the terrible numbers the Lakers posted from beyond the arc.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
Rockets Game 2 Notebook: Stephen Silas Draws Inspiration From Ja Morant And Grizzlies
After Ja Morant scored 49 points in the Grizzlies' win over the Houston Rockets, coach Stephen Silas is hoping to replicate Memphis' success amid their own rebuild.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2022
Pelicans head coach Willie Green will speak to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets. Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi preview the road game in Charlotte on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Tip-off of Friday's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is 6:00 p.m. and...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers complete their mini-road trip to start the season – taking on a team that just lost to the team they’ll face in the home opener on Sunday. The Wine & Gold travel to the Windy City for a Central Division showdown with the Bulls, one game after dropping the 2022-23 opener in Toronto, and losing Darius Garland to an eye injury in the process. Garland will not be in the lineup on Saturday when they tip it off at the United Center. On the other side, Zach LaVine probably will.
NBA Exec: Knicks Would "No Question" Move Evan Fournier, But ...
Evan Fournier could help a true NBA contender when the time is right but New York Knicks fans shouldn't expect a spectacular return.
SPURS ANNOUNCE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE AND GIVEAWAYS FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 21, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their promotional schedule and giveaways for the 2022-23 season, presented by H-E-B. The team is inviting fans to join them for a season-long celebration as they tip off 50 years of Spurs basketball in the Alamo City. The promotional schedule features 50th anniversary theme nights, Fiesta Nights, a limited-edition legends bobblehead series and special events.
