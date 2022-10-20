ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets

Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Jaxson Hayes questionable to play in Charlotte game Friday

NEW ORLEANS (1-0) Wednesday win at Brooklyn. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee. Season Series. Oct. 21: at Charlotte, 6 p.m. March 23: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2022

Pelicans head coach Willie Green will speak to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets. Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi preview the road game in Charlotte on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Tip-off of Friday's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is 6:00 p.m. and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers complete their mini-road trip to start the season – taking on a team that just lost to the team they’ll face in the home opener on Sunday. The Wine & Gold travel to the Windy City for a Central Division showdown with the Bulls, one game after dropping the 2022-23 opener in Toronto, and losing Darius Garland to an eye injury in the process. Garland will not be in the lineup on Saturday when they tip it off at the United Center. On the other side, Zach LaVine probably will.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

SPURS ANNOUNCE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE AND GIVEAWAYS FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 21, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their promotional schedule and giveaways for the 2022-23 season, presented by H-E-B. The team is inviting fans to join them for a season-long celebration as they tip off 50 years of Spurs basketball in the Alamo City. The promotional schedule features 50th anniversary theme nights, Fiesta Nights, a limited-edition legends bobblehead series and special events.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

