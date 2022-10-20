ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271N26_0ift2Ckq00

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease.

“He’s dangerous,” Faulk said aboutTarasenko. “I think it attracts a lot of attention. He could shoot and score from anywhere. So anytime that puck’s on his stick he probably creates more space for his teammates and finds opportunities for them. When they’re dangerous players like that, teams have to take notice and be aware.”

Too many times he slipped away, though, starting with an assist on Brayden Schenn’s goal. He also assisted on Faulk’s first goal. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to help St. Louis improve to 2-0.

Will Borgen, Ryan Donato and Alex Larsson scored for Seattle in its third straight loss at home to start the season. Seattle wiped away a two-goal deficit in the second and played its best defensive period of the season to send it overtime.

“This is our hockey team tonight, the way we battled. competed, executed, the pace and the tenacity that we played with,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.

Faulk gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 7:48 left in the first period, scoring 17 seconds after Schenn. But the team gave up a two-goal lead for the second time in two games.

“I’m going to take the two points, but definitely it was pretty ugly in the second and third period again,” Faulk said.

Donato stuffed the puck home midway through the second and Larsson buried a slap shot from the blue line to tie it with 1:29 left in the period. Binnington appeared to have the puck lined up on Larsson’s shot, but Torey Krug inadvertently redirected the puck into the net with his stick.

“We just didn’t play a simple enough game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We kind of fed them, let them have too much time in the offensive zone.”

SUE BIRD CELEBRATION

Seattle fans aren’t tired of cheering for Sue Bird. The newly retired Seattle Storm star was in attendance for another official salute at Climate Pledge Arena, the place where she memorably finished her career last month.

NOTES: Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich missed the game with an injury after leaving the ice early during morning skate. Josh Leivo took his place in the lineup and made his NHL debut. … Defenseman Colton Parayko played his 500th game for the Blues. Only six others have played more games for St. Louis.

Blues: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Kraken: At Colorado on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars

Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-3-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Devils try to keep win streak alive, host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Washington Capitals as winners of three straight games. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall while going 9-14-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

New York hosts Columbus in Metropolitan Division action

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-4-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -215, Blue Jackets +176; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head to the New York Rangers in Metropolitan Division action on Sunday. New York...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. “The guys did a great job, whatever they did to prepare they came out really strong from the first period,” said Georgiev, who finished with 34 saves. “And that definitely helps when we’re ready to play like that. Everybody’s in good shape, yeah, fun game to win today.” Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night. Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Panthers host the Islanders in Eastern Conference play

New York Islanders (2-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -198, Islanders +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders meet in Eastern Conference action. Florida went 58-18-6 overall and 36-10-0 in...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club’s dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy’s season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico. “An exciting match and a little advertisement for MLS. Lots of goals, exciting football, passion, two teams giving everything they have,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It took our very best to beat them. Our performance and aggression in the second half gave us the edge.” Kellyn Acosta directed a corner kick toward the middle of the box. Denis Bouanga, who scored twice, fired a shot that Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved, but Arango was there to pounce on the loose ball and scored in the 93rd minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy