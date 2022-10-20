Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Some officials worried ‘gossip’ could doom independent fire district referendum
Some officials are worried that “gossip” could doom a referendum on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District. Community Development District 8 officials aired their concerns in a meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Residents appear to be wary of an independent board to be appointed...
Marion County Fire Rescue, “a department in crisis” says union president
Marion County Fire Rescue is having a difficult time retaining employees, having lost 70 firefighters, more than 10% of the department’s staff this year alone. According to documents associated with fire union contract negotiations obtained by the Gazette, the department has 68 positions open for firefighters and paramedics, or EMS, and 48 newly budgeted positions.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville council declares emergency with sanitary sewer system
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s sanitary sewer collections and treatment system is on the verge of a “catastrophic” failure, Public Works Director Paul Booth warned the city council on Oct. 17. He and City Manager Ron Snowberger asked for approval of an emergency declaration so the city...
WCJB
John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala City Council members appoint new City Attorney
During the Ocala City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, council members executed and approved a formal contract appointing William Sexton as the city’s new in-house legal counsel. Council members had previously voted to appoint Sexton as the new City Attorney during a special meeting that was held...
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
WCJB
Gov. Desantis and Alachua County Republicans gather for 20th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans BBQ
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue brought republicans in Alachua County for a fundraising event, and the governor as a guest speaker. “I’m really enthusiastic that he’s here,” shared attendee Mike Whitehead. The event sold out at Legacy Park in...
WCJB
Ocala Municipal Services temporary no-disconnect policy is set to expire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A policy to give some leniency to Ocala Municipal Services customers will end soon. The city’s temporary no-disconnect policy expires Monday. The disconnection policy for past due balances picks back up Tuesday. Customers who are having a hard time paying their utility bills can contact...
WCJB
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mike's Musings: Bus tour shows off Citrus County; Texas Roadhouse coming
Citrus County is getting a Texas Roadhouse, on the northwest corner near the County Road 491 and County Road 486 intersection – by the planned Lecanto Target. Joe Cappuccilli, broker at Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., broke the news Thursday on a tour bus.
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
villages-news.com
Big crowd demands death of CDD 7 resolution to take on Sumter Landing board
A standing-room-only crowd showed up at Thursday morning’s Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, demanding an early death of a resolution aimed at taking on the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The CDD 7 board was slated to consider a resolution taking aim at...
WCJB
State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute. The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
WESH
Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
Comments / 1