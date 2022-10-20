ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post Register

Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice

MADRID (AP) — The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning as part of a festival that recreates the pastoral practice of moving livestock to new grazing grounds. Shepherds herded the animals through the paved streets of the Spanish...
Post Register

Opinion: Scam of our lifetime

The dream that Western behavior will impact the Earth’s weather personality is lunacy. Volcanoes, wildfires, Russia, China and India simply don’t care. Enter the electric vehicle feeding frenzy of the left. We really are morons to assume that rare-earth batteries simply grow on trees and that the electricity to charge them comes from some magical power source.
Post Register

Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn was expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Roslyn had...

