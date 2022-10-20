Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Truck crashes into house in Mission
MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are hurt after a truck crashed into a home in Mission. Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue says it happened around 10:45 Wednesday night. Crews arriving on scene found a pickup part way through a wall. It’s reported that the pickup left the highway...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for wanted man in South Dakota
WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man. Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Wood may be in the Mission or Rosebud area. He is possibly driving a dark colored SUV with Illinois license plates. His...
Comments / 0