(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The state patrol says 70-year-old Harry Mccroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax. Mccroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. Mccroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities. His passenger, 65-year-old Georgia Mccroy, was taken to the Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette was not hurt.

FAIRFAX, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO