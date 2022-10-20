Read full article on original website
goaugie.com
Vikings Rally to Top No. 5 SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana volleyball team took down the No. 5 Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State in the Elmen Center on Thursday Night. The Vikings captured the win in four sets (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16) to secure their third straight win. The win over the fifth-ranked team is the highest ranked victory since AU took down No. 1 Minnesota Duluth in 2016.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State holds off North Dakota to stay undefeated in conference play
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th -ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tucker Kraft set to return to top ranked Jackrabbits tomorrow
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tomorrow South Dakota State football will play for the first time in program history as the number one ranked team in the nation. And they’re set to get even better with the return of an All-American. Barring any last minute setbacks, junior tight...
dakotanewsnow.com
Students tackle challenges at SDSU's robotics competition
Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley continue dynasties in State A Cheer & Dance.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
kduz.com
Atwater Man Injured in Crash
(KWLM) An Atwater man was injured after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his pickup southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital...
myklgr.com
Two injured when pickup towing trailer overturns in Redwood County Wednesday
Two men were injured when the truck they were in overturned in Redwood County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 19, John Prosper Rivard, age 60, of Stillwater, was driving a Ford F250 westbound on Highway 19. At about 3:50 p.m., near the intersection with 295th Street, the load inside the trailer Rivard was towing shifted, making a back tire lock up. The pickup lost control, went off the road, and rolled.
myklgr.com
Olivia man injured in Renville County farm equipment-related collision Sunday
An Olivia man was injured in a farm equipment-related accident in Renville County Sunday. On Oct. 16, at 8:25 pm, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Renville County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, eight miles north of Olivia.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
willmarradio.com
Appleton couple injured in SUV-semi crash in Fairfax
(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The state patrol says 70-year-old Harry Mccroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax. Mccroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. Mccroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities. His passenger, 65-year-old Georgia Mccroy, was taken to the Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette was not hurt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for the new Hwy. 29 overpass in Glenwood
(Glendwood, MN)--A ribbon cutting ceremony with guest speakers took place on Monday, October 17th to mark the first car to drive over the new Hwy. 29 overpass bridge in Glenwood. The first car was driven by Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner. It was then followed by Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Glenwood...
KELOLAND TV
Employee accused of stealing thousands in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from two businesses in Watertown where she was employed as a bookkeeper, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in South Dakota. Reva Plunkett is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud stemming from...
bulletin-news.com
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services
As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KXLG News reported a bookkeeper from Watertown has been accused of embezzling over $150,000 from two of her former employers. According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Attorney’s office, Watertown resident Reva Plunkett made 13 withdrawals from business accounts at Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms spanning seven years. The checks ranging from $1,034 to $19,525 were disguised as payments to vendors; however, the court documents say the money actually went into Plunkett’s personal account.
willmarradio.com
Traffic signal, J-turn rejected as safety options on Highway 23 at New London
(New London MN-) MnDot says following a community input process, the number of potential improvements for the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has been narrowed from four to two. Both the interchange and roundabout concepts showed support from the community and will move forward in the process for further community input. The J-turn and traffic signal concepts are not moving forward.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Local woman caught in Amazon scam
A Windom woman lost about $4,250 to a con artist, in a scam involving an emailer posing as a representative of Amazon. The woman was told her account had been hacked and in order to retrieve the account she needed to go to the store and buy gift cards, get numbers off the cards. She then provided those numbers to the scam artist.
