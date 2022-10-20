Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
readthereporter.com
Academy student gives K-9 portraits to handlers
After the Week 7 class at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fall 2022 Citizen Academy, one student, Becky Wanick of Carmel, presented a special gift to a couple of the K-9 Handlers. Deputy Neal Hoard, with partner Maudie, and Deputy Tyler Abbitt, with partner Echo, were illustrated with watercolor paintings by Becky. The Sheriff’s Office thanks Becky for her beautiful gifts. They are greatly appreciated. This gesture speaks volumes about the Hamilton County community and the students who take the Citizens Academy Class.
readthereporter.com
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
readthereporter.com
Little Haunt brings big fun to Ghoul Creek Park
On Thursday evening, little goblins and ghouls enjoyed some spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities at ‘Ghoul’ Creek Park. Costumes were encouraged and kids enjoyed nature interpretation, entertainment, a hayride, food, and activities as they tricked-or-treated their way through the park. Photos provided by Hamilton County Parks & Recreation.
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Teachers’ Forum adamantly supports Forgey & Haberman for school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church invites families to first Trunk or Treat
Join Hamilton Hills Church for its inaugural Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is located at 10293 E. 126th St., Fishers. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy this fun and safe environment for your family. Come for the candy, but stay for the bounce houses, food trucks, and community.
readthereporter.com
Elevate Performing Arts to hold Holiday Shopping Extravaganza
Looking for that special gift for the upcoming holiday season? Elevate Performing Arts, Inc. will hold a Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center Annex, 1775 Field Drive, Noblesville. The event will feature vendors, artists, crafters, and...
readthereporter.com
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
readthereporter.com
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
readthereporter.com
Decorate your tree while giving back
Local non-profit Nickel Plate Express (NPX) and Noblesville photographer Daniel Grose have partnered to release a first-edition holiday ornament in honor of the annual Reindeer Ride Express. The ceramic holiday ornament features a photograph of the iconic F7 4214 Nickel Plate Engine taken by Daniel Grose on the front and...
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
readthereporter.com
Amber Elizabeth Miller
May 6, 1984 – October 16, 2022. Amber Elizabeth Miller, 38, Fishers, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 6, 1984, to Larry and Rebecca (Conlon) McCauley in Indianapolis. Amber loved arts and crafts, painting, spending time together as a...
readthereporter.com
Billy Mack Young
Billy Mack Young, 77, Westfield, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1945, to Dearil and Tennie (Hensley) Young in Dayton, Tenn. Billy served honorably in the 39th Field Artillery, of the 3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army. While stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Christa (Janitzek) Young. After the Army, Billy and his bride moved to his hometown of Battle Creek, Mich. He worked for over 30 years as a machinist at the Union Pump Company. Following retirement, Billy and Christa moved to Indiana to be near family. There he pursued his love of woodworking, spending hours at a time puttering in his workshop.
readthereporter.com
Bethel Lutheran Church invites you to Trunk or Treat next Saturday
Find the scarecrows. Collect candy. Make s’mores. Collect candy. Take a hayride. Collect candy. Eat burgers. Collect candy. Trunk or Treat is free, fun and filling for all ages!. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 along the Peace Trail at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road,...
readthereporter.com
Fishers receives $75K grant to improve trails & greenways
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) on Wednesday announced that it had awarded a $75,000 grant for a planning project in Fishers. The City of Fishers will use its grant to produce a citywide greenways study to identify primary pedestrian routes and priority gaps in the pedestrian network. With the new Nickel Plate Trail and Geist Greenway, city leaders want to expand the Fishers 2040 Bike and Pedestrian Map.
