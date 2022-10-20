Billy Mack Young, 77, Westfield, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1945, to Dearil and Tennie (Hensley) Young in Dayton, Tenn. Billy served honorably in the 39th Field Artillery, of the 3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army. While stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Christa (Janitzek) Young. After the Army, Billy and his bride moved to his hometown of Battle Creek, Mich. He worked for over 30 years as a machinist at the Union Pump Company. Following retirement, Billy and Christa moved to Indiana to be near family. There he pursued his love of woodworking, spending hours at a time puttering in his workshop.

