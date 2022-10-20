Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Reeling Coyotes return home for Dakota Days
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is a last stand kind of week in Vermillion as the University of South Dakota football team hosts 14th ranked Southern Illinois for Dakota Days at 2 PM in a rematch of the postseason game in the Dakota Dome won 11 months ago by SIU..
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana, Sioux Falls fall in NSIC matchups
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augstana Recap: The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards. Augustana got on the scoreboard with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter as Casey Bauman connected with Jack Fisher for a 34-yard touchdown on 4th-and-8. The touchdown pass completed a 6-play, 50-yard drive.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota upsets Southern Illinois on Dakota Days
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter and it sparked a 27-24, come-from-behind victory against No. 14/17 Southern Illinois Saturday in the annual Dakota Days game inside the DakotaDome. South Dakota (2-5, 1-3 MVFC) snapped a three-game...
dakotanewsnow.com
Battle of top teams in AA Volleyball goes to O'Gorman
Battle of top teams in AA Volleyball goes to O'Gorman
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede stumble again on home ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a two-goal deficit, but couldn’t make a second rally and fell 5-2 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Maddox Fleming scored two power play goals for the Herd while Jackson Irving took the loss in goal, stopping 28 of 33 shots in goal. The Herd dropped to 3-3-0 on the season and travel to Sioux City on Saturday night.
O’Gorman stuns Harrisburg with 21 point 4th quarter
O'Gorman overcame a 17 point fourth quarter deficit to stun Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week, 24-20.
dakotanewsnow.com
Students tackle challenges at SDSU's robotics competition
Students tackle challenges at SDSU's robotics competition
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand Champion title in the 2022 Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition. Harrisburg took first in the cheer category with a score of 290. O’Gorman took second with...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman dominates at Washington in battle of top ranked AA volleyball teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of the top ranked teams in South Dakota AA Volleyball turned into a no-contest, with #1 O’Gorman going to #2 Washington and sweeping the Warriors off their home floor 3-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball game. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show. Dakota News...
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield Blows Out Bulldogs in 1st Round
BLOOMFIELD - The hometown Bees made a statement in the opening round of their 35th straight postseason appearance, routing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 88-0. Wiley Ziegler (130 total yards) set the tone in the 1st quarter, scoring two of his four TDs on the night and helping stake Bloomfield to a 40-0 lead at the end of the initial period.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
KELOLAND TV
Two animals die in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion. Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.
dakotanewsnow.com
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
