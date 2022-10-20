ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Reeling Coyotes return home for Dakota Days

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is a last stand kind of week in Vermillion as the University of South Dakota football team hosts 14th ranked Southern Illinois for Dakota Days at 2 PM in a rematch of the postseason game in the Dakota Dome won 11 months ago by SIU..
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana, Sioux Falls fall in NSIC matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augstana Recap: The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards. Augustana got on the scoreboard with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter as Casey Bauman connected with Jack Fisher for a 34-yard touchdown on 4th-and-8. The touchdown pass completed a 6-play, 50-yard drive.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota upsets Southern Illinois on Dakota Days

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter and it sparked a 27-24, come-from-behind victory against No. 14/17 Southern Illinois Saturday in the annual Dakota Days game inside the DakotaDome. South Dakota (2-5, 1-3 MVFC) snapped a three-game...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Battle of top teams in AA Volleyball goes to O'Gorman

Chelle Cain and Patrick Brewer, the co-founders of the Sioux Falls Roller Derby, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event. Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins. Updated: 10 hours ago. Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley continue dynasties in State A Cheer & Dance. Updated: 21 hours ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede stumble again on home ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a two-goal deficit, but couldn’t make a second rally and fell 5-2 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Maddox Fleming scored two power play goals for the Herd while Jackson Irving took the loss in goal, stopping 28 of 33 shots in goal. The Herd dropped to 3-3-0 on the season and travel to Sioux City on Saturday night.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Students tackle challenges at SDSU's robotics competition

BROOKINGS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Bloomfield Blows Out Bulldogs in 1st Round

BLOOMFIELD - The hometown Bees made a statement in the opening round of their 35th straight postseason appearance, routing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 88-0. Wiley Ziegler (130 total yards) set the tone in the 1st quarter, scoring two of his four TDs on the night and helping stake Bloomfield to a 40-0 lead at the end of the initial period.
BLOOMFIELD, NE
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community. The coat giveaway has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two animals die in Vermillion house fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion. Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

