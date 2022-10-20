Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Port Arthur News
Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
15-year-old facing felony charge after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured. The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
Port Arthur News
Legacy Health toy drive has begun and The Port Arthur News is one of many drop-off locations
Upwards of 350 children went through the drive thru window and received toys over two hours last year during the Legacy Community Health Holiday Party. And this year organizers are expecting even more. Josh Davis, with Legacy Community Health, said the goal is to collect 500 toys. The toys should...
Port Arthur News
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, no foul play suspected
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County. It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for church burglary suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a local church Wednesday afternoon. It happened at Old First Orange Baptist Church, located at 7925 Interstate 10 in Orange, on October 19, 2022 at 1:06 p.m. Holly Corley...
Port Arthur News
VIDEOS — Nederland, Port Neches-Groves drumlines hosting battle day before Mid County Madness
PORT NECHES — Members of the Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School bands were drumming up the Madness hype Thursday night at PNGHS as they joined to practice for an upcoming Drumline Battle between the two schools. “Back in All-Region Band last year, me and Jack (Reid)...
KFDM-TV
Orange County S.O. arrests suspected Aryan Brotherhood member on drug, gun charges
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man it calls a suspected Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member on drug and gun charges. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 in Orange, after they saw the driver committing several traffic violations.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Beaumont man sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony charge
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge. On June 6, 2022, Gregory Cherry, Jr pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 51 months in federal prison on October 20, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge
ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
Port Arthur News
Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement
ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Port Arthur News
Danny Joseph Viator Sr.
Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
Comments / 0