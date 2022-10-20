ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
KFDM-TV

Orange County S.O. arrests suspected Aryan Brotherhood member on drug, gun charges

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man it calls a suspected Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member on drug and gun charges. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 in Orange, after they saw the driver committing several traffic violations.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge

ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement

ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Danny Joseph Viator Sr.

Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

