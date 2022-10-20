Read full article on original website
kjas.com
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
East Texas News
Deadline Nearing for DETCOG Solid Waste Grant Applications
LUFKIN — Deep East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste grant application deadline for FY 2023 is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $65,000. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply.
Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space
GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park. The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located. This has been in the works since April 2022 and...
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
Port Arthur News
STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur ribbon cutting celebrates needed land development
The event planned Monday in Port Arthur is a celebration, and it’s just what our community needs. The McElroy Estates is holding a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Tallow Wood Drive. Developers promise a “grand development” of 46 homes...
KFDM-TV
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
Port Arthur News
Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement
ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
Port Arthur News
Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project
Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches community says goodbye to Chief Paul Lemoine after 30 years of service
Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
Port Arthur News
Legacy Health toy drive has begun and The Port Arthur News is one of many drop-off locations
Upwards of 350 children went through the drive thru window and received toys over two hours last year during the Legacy Community Health Holiday Party. And this year organizers are expecting even more. Josh Davis, with Legacy Community Health, said the goal is to collect 500 toys. The toys should...
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
Port Arthur News
VIDEOS — Nederland, Port Neches-Groves drumlines hosting battle day before Mid County Madness
PORT NECHES — Members of the Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School bands were drumming up the Madness hype Thursday night at PNGHS as they joined to practice for an upcoming Drumline Battle between the two schools. “Back in All-Region Band last year, me and Jack (Reid)...
Port Arthur News
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
kogt.com
Man Found Deceased In House Fire
Firefighters from ESD#2 and Bridge City responded to a house fire on Garner Lane about 5am Saturday morning after neighbors said they could smell smoke. While putting out the fire they found an unresponsive man inside, believed to have been overcome by the smoke. Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton pronounced Larry Glen Stimic, 72, deceased at the scene.
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur educator with skeletal abnormality sets no limits for success, inspires many others
Patrice Gallow may have been given some lemons in life but she chooses what flavor of lemonade she wants to make with them. “I took these lemons,” she said regarding her arms. “I don’t call these deformities. I say these are lemons. God gives you lemons sometimes, but you still have to live with it. I take those lemons and make lemonade with it.”
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont
Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Port Arthur News
Chad Anthony Babino
Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas. He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino. Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper. Later in Life,...
