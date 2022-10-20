ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Judge sentences Vidor landlord for shooting death of tenant

ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Orange County S.O. arrests suspected Aryan Brotherhood member on drug, gun charges

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man it calls a suspected Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member on drug and gun charges. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 in Orange, after they saw the driver committing several traffic violations.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement

ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches Police Department’s Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years as he heads into retirement

PORT NECHES — Paul Lemoine isn’t quite sure what to expect when he wakes up Saturday morning as a newly retired police chief. “I’ve heard where, that first day you’re retired, you feel the weight of the world has been lifted off of you,” Lemoine said, wondering if the feeling of being responsible for 13,640 people in town as well as his biggest fear of something happening to one of his employees will go away.
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

