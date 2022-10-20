So far, in the Sam Pittman era, the two contests that Arkansas most should have won (but lost) are the 2022 Texas A&M game and 2020 Auburn game. As aggravating as that Aggies loss was, at least Arkansas has nobody to blame but itself. KJ Jefferson made a bad decision, nobody wrapped up on the fumble return, Cam Little missed a field goal and that was all she wrote.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO