Knoxville, TN

VolunteerCountry

Hendon Hooker Breaks Tennessee Record

Hendon Hooker is in the Tennessee record books. The Vols' starting quarterback has set the University of Tennessee record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass at 19.  The record was previously held by Heath Shuler, who tossed a touchdown in 18 straight games during his time on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestofarkansassports.com

In Dredging Up Arkansas-Auburn Fumble Call, Alabama Conspiracist Sparks Firestorm

So far, in the Sam Pittman era, the two contests that Arkansas most should have won (but lost) are the 2022 Texas A&M game and 2020 Auburn game. As aggravating as that Aggies loss was, at least Arkansas has nobody to blame but itself. KJ Jefferson made a bad decision, nobody wrapped up on the fumble return, Cam Little missed a field goal and that was all she wrote.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in

ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
OXFORD, MS
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Overnight Quake Rattles Eastern Tennessee

According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee in the town of Greenback just southwest of Knoxville last night. The relatively benign 2.0 magnitude event struck from a depth of 13.6 km at 9:55 pm. No one used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report shaking; most quakes below a magnitude 2.0 event cannot be felt and seismic events right at 2 can only sometimes be felt by people.
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

'We’ve got to confront the ugliness of the past': Professors fight back against new Divisive Concepts bill

On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it. Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN

