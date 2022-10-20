Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Undergrads on financial aid to receive 600 extra food points this year amid inflation, rising Duke Dining prices
All undergraduate students receiving Duke grant aid through the Karsh Office of Undergraduate Financial Support received an additional 300 food points for the fall semester on Wednesday, according to a message sent to eligible students in DukeHub. At the start of the spring semester, 300 more food points will be...
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated PressWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, "beta launch" version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications "without a glitch or...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness
Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
🎥Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. (Click below to watch the President deliver remarks Friday on student debt relief) The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued...
msn.com
Students to access online maths tuition
All state secondary school students will have access to "tailored online maths tuition" as part of the States of Guernsey's Covid recovery plan. An online tuition programme called TUTOR has been funded by the government to support students whose education was "negatively affected by Covid-19". It said the platform could...
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Baldwin, other senators, ask Department of Education to hold for-profit college executives personally liable
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin joined five other senators in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday urging him to use the department’s authority to hold executives and owners of for-profit colleges personally liable for scamming students. This year, the DOE canceled $96 million...
U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year, but decline slowed to pre-pandemic levels
Higher education enrollment in the United States dropped this fall for the third straight year, but the decline slowed to nearly pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Student Clearing House Research Center.
bestcolleges.com
Nearly Half of College Students Expect Positive Impacts From Loan Forgiveness
A new BestColleges survey also shows that while the majority of students favor some form of federal student loan forgiveness, less than a quarter believe Biden's plan goes far enough. Survey Reports. Photo by jayk7 / Moment / Getty Images. Data Summary. Up to 52% of surveyed students may be...
Business Insider
How long does it take my FAFSA to process and when will I get my Student Aid Report?
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The government will process your FAFSA...
The college enrollment drop is finally letting up. That's the good news
The bad news: Colleges are still seeing enrollment declines, and they haven't made up any ground after the pandemic's dramatic drops.
Chronicle
Washington Schools Superintendent Proposes Signing Bonuses for Educators
State superintendent of schools Chris Reykdal announced in a press conference Thursday morning a proposal to the Legislature to provide additional funding for teachers and special educators to help retain staff and alleviate the state's educator shortage. The proposal, which was submitted to the Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature...
