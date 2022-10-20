Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand Champion title in the 2022 Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition. Harrisburg took first in the cheer category with a score of 290. O’Gorman took second with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Reeling Coyotes return home for Dakota Days
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is a last stand kind of week in Vermillion as the University of South Dakota football team hosts 14th ranked Southern Illinois for Dakota Days at 2 PM in a rematch of the postseason game in the Dakota Dome won 11 months ago by SIU..
sdpb.org
2022 'AA' State Cheer and Dance Results
GRAND CHAMPION CHEER - "AA" GRAND CHAMPION DANCE - "AA"
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana, Sioux Falls fall in NSIC matchups
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augstana Recap: The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards. Augustana got on the scoreboard with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter as Casey Bauman connected with Jack Fisher for a 34-yard touchdown on 4th-and-8. The touchdown pass completed a 6-play, 50-yard drive.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota upsets Southern Illinois on Dakota Days
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter and it sparked a 27-24, come-from-behind victory against No. 14/17 Southern Illinois Saturday in the annual Dakota Days game inside the DakotaDome. South Dakota (2-5, 1-3 MVFC) snapped a three-game...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman dominates at Washington in battle of top ranked AA volleyball teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of the top ranked teams in South Dakota AA Volleyball turned into a no-contest, with #1 O’Gorman going to #2 Washington and sweeping the Warriors off their home floor 3-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
Battle of top teams in AA Volleyball goes to O'Gorman
Chelle Cain and Patrick Brewer, the co-founders of the Sioux Falls Roller Derby, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event. Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins. Updated: 10 hours ago. Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley continue dynasties in State A Cheer & Dance. Updated: 21 hours ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State holds off North Dakota to stay undefeated in conference play
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th -ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tucker Kraft set to return to top ranked Jackrabbits tomorrow
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tomorrow South Dakota State football will play for the first time in program history as the number one ranked team in the nation. And they’re set to get even better with the return of an All-American. Barring any last minute setbacks, junior tight...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede stumble again on home ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a two-goal deficit, but couldn’t make a second rally and fell 5-2 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Maddox Fleming scored two power play goals for the Herd while Jackson Irving took the loss in goal, stopping 28 of 33 shots in goal. The Herd dropped to 3-3-0 on the season and travel to Sioux City on Saturday night.
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball game. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show. Dakota News...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. O’Gorman football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg football team will take on O’Gorman, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
dakotanewsnow.com
Central Lyon & West Lyon advance through Iowa 2A Playoffs opening round
ROCK RAP{IDS & Inwood, IA Dakota News Now) - Longtime and bitter Lyon County rivals Central Lyon and West Lyon are moving on in the Iowa 2A State Playoffs. With competition beginning at 16 campus site, top-seed Central Lyon blasted Iowa Falls-Alden 57-0. Down the highway at Inwood a couple of touchdowns to open the third quarter helped West Lyon distance themselves from Estherville-Lincoln Central 37-26.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Set to Hit the Road for the Playoffs
Matchups for the 11A Playoffs have been announced, and Madison will be on the road next week when they face off against West Central. Round one of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, October 27th, and there will be four total games played. Madison, going in as the seventh...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Woodlawn by Lantern is a Voices from the Past tour of Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Five re-enactors will portray people from Sioux Falls history. Tours are every 20-minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. The final tour is at 8:10 p.m. Tickets are $12 cash at the gate. You can also buy tickets in advance by calling the Old Courthouse Museum at 605-367-4210.
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
newscenter1.tv
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
