kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The top team in 11AA high school football arrived in Box Elder on a mission as they rolled through the Patriots on the turf. Plus, two of the top 11AAA squads battled it out ahead of next week’s playoff openers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this special Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Volleyball teams hit the court for East/West Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s a busy weekend in the world of high school volleyball as Central and Stevens host the East/West Tournament. The tourney features 10 different teams, five west river and five east river. The tournament action rolls on Saturday morning at 9:00.
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
Sturgis Public Library 100th Anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis Public Library turns 100 years old today. Since 1922, the library has actively developed a love for reading in the community. Still to the present day, the library leads the charge of meeting the community’s needs when it comes to storytelling, education and children’s learning. It also provides a wonderful backdrop for meetings, gatherings and special readings. The library came about because of the kindness of Chicago native, Mrs. Annie McClymonds’, who gave Sturgis $1000 worth of books and her only stipulation was that the books be housed in a fireproof building and remain to be free to the public. Those books are still in possession of the library and are in their special collection. Library Director Christopher Haynes and Deb Holland were in the studio to also talk about the free event, History at High Noon on Friday, October 21.
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
Candy drive to support Knollwood trunk or treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
Rapid City firefighters work together during structure fire training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department. When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.
