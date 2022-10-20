ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers

49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Raiders Announce Official Game Status For Darren Waller

Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Houston Texans. But apparently an extra week off wasn't enough for one key player. On Friday, the Raiders released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday

Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday

Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7

Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR

The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: DNP on Thursday

Dobbins (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Dobbins didn't play in the second half of the Ravens' Week 6 loss at the Giants after his surgically repaired left knee tightened up. He hasn't practiced in the interim, which isn't a great sign that he'll be available Sunday versus the Browns. In the end, the team could clear up Dobbins' status when it releases Friday's injury report, but Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and even Gus Edwards (knee, currently on the PUP list) could be beneficiaries this weekend and beyond.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday

Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to play in Week 7

McCaffrey is expected to make his debut with the 49ers on Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McCaffrey's status was ambiguous after he was acquired by San Francisco late Thursday night. He joined the team Friday and has been learning the playbook since. Assuming he is officially active, it's unclear how involved McCaffrey will be in the offense, though presumably, the 49ers will look to get him involved at key points in the game. Jeff Wilson could also maintain a regular role in the offense in the short term.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Mason Kinsey: Moved up to 53-man roster

Tennessee elevated Kinsey from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Kinsey's elevation may be an indication that rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring/questionable) won't be able to play. This is the first time this season Kinsey will be on the roster for gameday, though he did see action in one contest last year, playing three offensive and two special-teams snaps.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Titans' Joe Schobert: Elevated from practice squad again

Schobert was elevated from Tennessee's practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Colts, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Schobert was also elevated to the 53-man roster in Weeks 4 and 5 before the Titans' Week 6 bye. He's played 31 defensive snaps this season, recording six tackles and forcing one fumble.
NASHVILLE, TN

