UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Zach Cunningham, Nate Davis among 4 Tennessee Titans players ruled out for Colts game
The Tennessee Titans have ruled linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and offensive lineman Nate Davis (foot) out on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee also ruled out Joe Jones (knee) and Tory Carter (neck) for the game. Wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring)...
Raiders Announce Official Game Status For Darren Waller
Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders have a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Houston Texans. But apparently an extra week off wasn't enough for one key player. On Friday, the Raiders released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the game.
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Brandin Cooks generating trade interest again, could tie an NFL record
Stuck on the Houston Texans for the past three seasons, Brandin Cooks is headed for another losing season. This has
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
49ers Pass-Rusher Charles Omenihu vs. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs: 'Never Take My Foot Off The Gas'
Since the trade from Texans, pass-rusher Charles Omenihu has emerged as a key contributor for the Niners, who play the Chiefs in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Heat's Caleb Martin tackles Raptors' Christian Koloko into stands, leads to wild skirmish
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin tackled Toronto Raptors' Christian Koloko into the stands, leading to both players being ejected from the game on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
Our NFL Insider Aaron Wilson Previews Texans Vs. Raiders
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: DNP on Thursday
Dobbins (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Dobbins didn't play in the second half of the Ravens' Week 6 loss at the Giants after his surgically repaired left knee tightened up. He hasn't practiced in the interim, which isn't a great sign that he'll be available Sunday versus the Browns. In the end, the team could clear up Dobbins' status when it releases Friday's injury report, but Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and even Gus Edwards (knee, currently on the PUP list) could be beneficiaries this weekend and beyond.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet for the second time in 22 days Sunday in a key AFC South game. The Titans (3-2), who won the first meeting 24-17, beat the Washington Commanders and then had a bye week while the Colts won back-to-back games over Denver and Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to play in Week 7
McCaffrey is expected to make his debut with the 49ers on Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McCaffrey's status was ambiguous after he was acquired by San Francisco late Thursday night. He joined the team Friday and has been learning the playbook since. Assuming he is officially active, it's unclear how involved McCaffrey will be in the offense, though presumably, the 49ers will look to get him involved at key points in the game. Jeff Wilson could also maintain a regular role in the offense in the short term.
CBS Sports
Titans' Mason Kinsey: Moved up to 53-man roster
Tennessee elevated Kinsey from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Kinsey's elevation may be an indication that rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring/questionable) won't be able to play. This is the first time this season Kinsey will be on the roster for gameday, though he did see action in one contest last year, playing three offensive and two special-teams snaps.
CBS Sports
Titans' Joe Schobert: Elevated from practice squad again
Schobert was elevated from Tennessee's practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Colts, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Schobert was also elevated to the 53-man roster in Weeks 4 and 5 before the Titans' Week 6 bye. He's played 31 defensive snaps this season, recording six tackles and forcing one fumble.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room, LB Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back into action this week against the Houston Texans, and we spoke with LB Blake Martinez exclusively from the locker room.
