Reed City, MI

Reed City, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Reed City.

The White Cloud High School volleyball team will have a game with Reed City High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

White Cloud High School
Reed City High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The White Cloud High School volleyball team will have a game with Reed City High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

White Cloud High School
Reed City High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 21

Muskegon football defeats Mona Shores 55-35 MUSKEGON – Week 9 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season is in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action. Below are the final scores from across the...
MUSKEGON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Faces in the Crowd: Danielle McKinstry

Growing up in Detroit, the farming business was a bit foreign to Danielle McKinstry. For the last ten years, Danielle has worked alongside Brad and Justin Morgan for Morgan Composting of Sears. After starting out in the retail store, her business acumen and penchant for learning earned her a quick promotion.
EVART, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Missing Fremont family spotted in UP.

FREMONT — The Fremont family that has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, said Fremont Police Chief Timothy Rodwell Friday, Oct. 21. “The Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Michigan Monday, Oct....
FREMONT, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court sentencings, Oct. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Wayne David Rainey, of 64 S. Michigan Ave., Shelby, was found guilty Oct. 18 of operating while impaired and was sentenced to Alcohol Highway Safety Education (AHSE) and $1,055 in fines and costs. Charges of operating while intoxicated, open intoxicants and improper license were dismissed. Conviction reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI
recordpatriot.com

House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
BEAR LAKE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127

EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Kalkaska Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Sealed Bid Auction

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. You can drop your bid off at the Sheriff’s Office or mail them to P.O Box 1119 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Bids must include your full name, amount,...
WNEM

Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

