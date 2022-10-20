Read full article on original website
Virginia Mansfield Sayler
Virginia Mansfield Sayler, 75, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in her home, following a battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
JUMP visits the Farm at Prophetstown
Members of the JUMP program got a chance to spend a beautiful fall day at the Farm at Prophetstown last weekend. The farm offers houses built in the 1920’s as well as all the fun things that were available in that era. In addition to touring the houses, there was a barn with live music, pumpkin decorating, outdoor games, animals, hayrides and more. The lunch that was prepared was made with all farm to table ingredients, so it was delicious.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
CHS gets re-match with Stars in sectional opener
For the fourth time in the last two seasons Crawfordsville and Western Boone will square off as the two Sagamore Conference rivals meet in the Class 3A Sectional 29 opener on Friday night at Crawfordsville. The two teams met up in the first SAC game of the season back in week three with the Stars coming away with a 49-0 win. The Athenians have played the Stars well in spurts over the last two seasons but haven’t been able to put a complete four quarters together against the co-SAC champions in the Stars.
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
Fourth-generation farmer honored
DARLINGTON — Lifelong Montgomery County farmer, Sugar Creek steward, and conservation cropping innovator Kenny Cain received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield. While developing, modeling and teaching sustainable farming practices, Cain has worked for organizations that educate...
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
Chargers fall to Sparkplugs in sectional nail biter
Rushing- NM: Dyson 16-143-3 TDs, Sulc 10-65 SHS: McFerson 32-243-5 TDs, Watson 3-11, Bambo 2-1, Mitchell 1-(-4) NM: Lighty 2-56, Sulc 3-52, Willis 2-61-TD, Galloway 1-29, Ramsey 1-24, Norman 1-3 SHS: Bambo 6-99-TD, McFerson 4-33, Short 1-20, Mitchell 1-(-8) Scoring Summary. First Quarter:. SHS McFerson 47-yd run (Heaviland kick) 10:30.
Getting educated about our Indiana education dollars
It’s election season. Early voting in Montgomery County started on Oct. 12. Voters can vote any weekday between now and Nov. 4 on the first floor of the Montgomery County courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also a few weekend and evening opportunities for early voting. Visit the LWVMC website (lwvmontcoin.org) and go to the Voter Information tab for a complete schedule.
WL roads to be affected Saturday during marathon
Several West Lafayette streets will be closed on Saturday morning for the Purdue Boilermaker Half Marathon and 5K. The following roads will be affected by the half marathon, which lasts from 8 a.m. to noon:. Cherry Lane. McCormick Road. Airport Road. Stadium Avenue. State Street. U.S. 231. Cumberland Avenue. Northwestern...
William ‘Bill’ White
William “Bill” White of Darlington passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. He was 89. Bill worked at Plastenes and then RR Donnelley for many years. He liked to ride motorcycles and attend auctions. He was an avid collector, particularly of silver and guns. He served in the National Guard.
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
The White Castle Case Comes to a Close
INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the White Castle shooting of 2019 which involved two southern Indiana judges. The final sentencing has been decided in that case. It was May 1st, 2019, in a downtown Indianapolis White Castle parking lot. Brandon Kaiser, Alfredo Vasquez, and Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams got into an argument, which led to an all-out brawl. Former Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell was also there for the fight.
Mounties open up post season with big goals
Southmont football has completed the gauntlet of their final four games of the season. Now the Mounties prepare for a completely different challenge as they open up Class 2A Sectional 37 play on Friday when they welcome the North Knox Warriors to New Market on Friday. Southmont sits a 6-3...
Some Hoosiers Could See Another Utility Price Increase
WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you live in Westfield, your gas bill might become more expensive. Citizens Gas operating in the Westfield service area has proposed an annual revenue hike of 1.29-million dollars, citing the need to cover high maintenance and operating costs, plus improving infrastructure. Citizens Gas of Westfield says this would not affect water or sewer price rates.
