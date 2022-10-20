Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
BHSU football team gears up to take on 9th ranked Colorado Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning the first five games of the season the Black Hills State football team has dropped two in a row. The Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back Saturday when they travel to Colorado Mines.
KEVN
Volleyball teams hit the court for East/West Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s a busy weekend in the world of high school volleyball as Central and Stevens host the East/West Tournament. The tourney features 10 different teams, five west river and five east river. The tournament action rolls on Saturday morning at 9:00.
kotatv.com
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KELOLAND TV
Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 16-21
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem
SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus
DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
KEVN
3 men died in Fall River County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three people died in a one-vehicle fatal crash Thursday east of Oelrichs. Another person sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Monument Hospital in Rapid City. Police say that the four men were not wearing seatbelts, three of which pronounced dead at the...
KELOLAND TV
3 people dead in Fall River County crash
OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are dead and one person is hurt following a crash near Oelrichs Thursday evening. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2019 Chevy Spark was travelling east on Highway 18 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.
kotatv.com
Helicopter drops dust binding material to improve Lead’s air quality
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
KEVN
First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapsed mine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than two years since some of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate . On Wednesday, the lawyer for many of those homeowners announced they would finally be able to put a case together. The 4th Circuit Court...
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Park Board vote to move ahead with Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The Sturgis Park Board unanimously recommended the city of Sturgis move ahead with plans to build the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park. The board made its recommendation during its Tuesday night meeting. The Park Board’s recommendation is the latest step in a plan that began a couple...
KEVN
B-1 bombers deploy to Guam
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday. The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire. The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.
kotatv.com
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
Warm Through The Weekend; Snow Sunday Night In Western SD
It’s already a relatively warm start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With a weak cold front to our east today, it will be slightly cooler but still above average. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s with west to northwest winds averaging 5 to 15 mph. It...
KELOLAND TV
Cameras played role in identifying hit and run suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 27-year-old Jordan Hare is in the Pennington County Jail tonight, charged with Hit and Run resulting in a death. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on November 3rd. Hare is accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl with a pickup on Friday...
rcgov.org
Going To The Dogs: RC Kennel Club Dog Show
The Barnett Field House at The Monument is hosting the Rapid City Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show. Dogs of every shape and size are there, many waiting for their time in the show ring. Others are getting primped and groomed for their time in the spotlight. Others are just hanging out with their owners and handlers. The dog show continues through Sunday with start times at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Take a leisurely stroll through the Barnett Field House and view the dogs in the show ring and many are likely to give you an adoring pose for pictures!
sdpb.org
Oceti Vote event seeks to increase Indigenous voter registration
The Lakota People’s Law Project and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are encouraging Indigenous people to register to vote through a two-day registration drive Saturday and Sunday. Oceti Vote ‘22 will feature an intertribal basketball tournament, live music, and hand game and singing competitions. The event is free to the public. To compete, eligible adults must be registered to vote and can do so on-site if needed.
Comments / 0