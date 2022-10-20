Read full article on original website
DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine
Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million. According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual...
Arizona border patrol agents seize new version of 'rainbow' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in southern Arizona have discovered a new version of "rainbow fentanyl" pills that have never before been encountered.
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns
The DEA says they have found “rainbow” fentanyl in at least 21 states. NBC News’ Kate Snow spoke with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram about the latest trend that she says is a ploy by drug cartels. (Update: This video has been updated to include a statistic on the amount of powdered fentanyl seized by the DEA in addition to fake pills.)Sept. 26, 2022.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
KPLC TV
Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl
(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder. Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million. Police said two...
Drug Smuggler Transporting 114 Pounds Of Fentanyl Slips Away From DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lost track of a captured drug mule after failing to properly surveil him while he worked as an informant, according to NBC News. David Maldonado was arrested in June for transporting 114 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado and later
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl
Learn what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid.
Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
California teen girl dead of suspected fentanyl overdose: report
A Southern California 17-year-old died of what her family suspects was a fentanyl overdose after she returned from a party, according to reports.
