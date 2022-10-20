SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO