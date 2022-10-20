The Agency District will meet this evening at 7 at the Agency Longhouse to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship. Autwai JR Smith was the chief until his death recently. He had served since 2012. From 2010 to 2012, the Wasco Chieftainship was vacant, as the Wasco People determined how best to proceed in choosing a chief. In the Election held in 2012 Names on the ballot were Alfred Smith Jr., George Clements Sr, Derek Tasympt, John Katchia and Garland Brunoe. Smith was chosen chief. That followed the passing of atwai Chief Nelson Wallulatum, who had served for 50 years. In the Election held in 1959 Names of the ballot were Nelson Wallulatum, Avex Miller, Walter Miller, Floyd Miller, and William McCorkle. Wallulatum was chosen chief. George Meachem Sr was the first Wasco chief following the formation of the Tribal Government after the creation of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Constitution and Bylaws. He died in 1942 and for a period of time there was no designated Wasco Chief. Joe McCorkle became the next Wasco Chief in 1953. The Agency District Tribal Council Representatives called for a meeting tonight to begin the discussion of how to proceed with choosing the next Wasco Chief.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO