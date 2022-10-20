Read full article on original website
KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 20, 2022
The Agency District will meet this evening at 7 at the Agency Longhouse to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship. Autwai JR Smith was the chief until his death recently. He had served since 2012. From 2010 to 2012, the Wasco Chieftainship was vacant, as the Wasco People determined how best to proceed in choosing a chief. In the Election held in 2012 Names on the ballot were Alfred Smith Jr., George Clements Sr, Derek Tasympt, John Katchia and Garland Brunoe. Smith was chosen chief. That followed the passing of atwai Chief Nelson Wallulatum, who had served for 50 years. In the Election held in 1959 Names of the ballot were Nelson Wallulatum, Avex Miller, Walter Miller, Floyd Miller, and William McCorkle. Wallulatum was chosen chief. George Meachem Sr was the first Wasco chief following the formation of the Tribal Government after the creation of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Constitution and Bylaws. He died in 1942 and for a period of time there was no designated Wasco Chief. Joe McCorkle became the next Wasco Chief in 1953. The Agency District Tribal Council Representatives called for a meeting tonight to begin the discussion of how to proceed with choosing the next Wasco Chief.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
Warm Springs Recreation Halloween
Warm Springs Recreation presents “A Hocus Pocus Halloween” in the Community Center courtyard from 4-6pm on October 31st. They’ll have costume contests for adults and youth. (Adult categories are best witch, spookiest zombie, best homemade, biggest sports fan and best ghost. Kids’ categories are best lil’ witch, super hero, best kitten, lil’ zombie and best homemade.) A costume parade will go at 6:00 in the courtyard. Trick or treating will take place with booths set up from 4-6 in the Pi-Ume-Sha Fields behind the community center as well.
ODOT offers update on plans funding for the Highway 97 South Redmond Corridor Project
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There has been quite a few construction and maintenance on the roads in Bend, and planning for a big project is also coming to Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond. An update on the US 97 South Redmond Corridor Project is being presented to Redmond city councilors next Tuesday The post ODOT offers update on plans funding for the Highway 97 South Redmond Corridor Project appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Redmond arson leaves 2 buildings a complete loss
Two buildings are considered a complete loss after an early morning fire in Redmond Thursday. Fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Firefighters were called to the the 5500 block of Harvest Avenue in the southwest part of town at 4:30 a.m. They found two buildings fully engulfed in flames.
▶️ La Pine rollover crash leaves driver with serious injuries
Speed and fatigue are being called contributors in a rollover crash on Highway 97 in La Pine early Friday morning. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a red 1994 BMW convertible, driven by a 23-year-old California man, was headed north on U.S. 97 just before 3:00 a.m. That’s when, according to the sheriff’s department, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and left the road.
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond
Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was spreading through dry brush and junipers, an official said. The post Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
Power pole blaze sparks brush fires along Culver Highway
Investigators: suspicious cause behind the fire which threatened a structure Investigators are suspicious about what caused a fire along Culver Highway, Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The blaze started at the base of a power pole just south of Metolius. The report to dispatchers said there was a car near the power pole. When Jefferson County Fire & EMS arrived on the scene, the crew found three separate brush fires on the east side of the highway about 100 feet from each other. One of the fires threatened a 30-by-40 foot outbuilding. A nearby homeowner said a citizen stopped by to warn them of the fire outside their house. Warm Springs Fire and Safety assisted on the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
Weapons, drugs seized in Deschutes County bust; Bend man, woman arrested
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man and woman from Bend on drug charges as it was following up on an overdose death. The man is also facing weapons charges. Austin Hadachek, 31, of Bend was arrested on possession of heroin, methamphetamine, large amounts of...
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
