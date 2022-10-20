Covington, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO