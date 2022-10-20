Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
Falcons vs. Bengals: Live Updates, Drive-By-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Falcons and Bengals have each won three out of their last four games. Check us out here for live coverage throughout the day. Check us out here for live coverage throughout the day.
Bill Cowher Offers Praise for Jalen Hurts
The former Steelers coach turned CBS analyst loves the way in which the Eagles QB has shown he is a leader
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Dolphins Honoring 1972 Team as Achievement Gets Progressively Better
The Miami Dolphins will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise's perfect season at halftime of their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: DNP on Thursday
Dobbins (knee) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Dobbins didn't play in the second half of the Ravens' Week 6 loss at the Giants after his surgically repaired left knee tightened up. He hasn't practiced in the interim, which isn't a great sign that he'll be available Sunday versus the Browns. In the end, the team could clear up Dobbins' status when it releases Friday's injury report, but Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and even Gus Edwards (knee, currently on the PUP list) could be beneficiaries this weekend and beyond.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added to injury report
Renfrow (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Renfrow practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Raiders' injury report Thursday is notable. Friday's final report will indicate whether the team's slot man approaches Sunday's game against the Texans cleared to play or with a Week 7 injury designation. The same applies to top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wideout Mack Hollins (heel).
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to play in Week 7
McCaffrey is expected to make his debut with the 49ers on Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McCaffrey's status was ambiguous after he was acquired by San Francisco late Thursday night. He joined the team Friday and has been learning the playbook since. Assuming he is officially active, it's unclear how involved McCaffrey will be in the offense, though presumably, the 49ers will look to get him involved at key points in the game. Jeff Wilson could also maintain a regular role in the offense in the short term.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Late addition to injury report
Stanley (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Stanley made his season debut in Week 5 and has largely avoided injury complications since. However, he was unable to practice Friday due to illness and was listed as questionable Saturday. His status could be a key to the Ravens' offense as he serves as the starting left tackle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Joe Schobert: Elevated from practice squad again
Schobert was elevated from Tennessee's practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Colts, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Schobert was also elevated to the 53-man roster in Weeks 4 and 5 before the Titans' Week 6 bye. He's played 31 defensive snaps this season, recording six tackles and forcing one fumble.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Summoned from practice squad again
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Denver, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This is the third time Yeboah has been elevated this season -- he also was brought up in Week 2 and Week 6. The second-year tight end has played just six offensive snaps and has yet to receive a target, but he's also been in on 49 special-teams snaps.
Comments / 0