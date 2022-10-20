Paul George Reacts to Ending of Mavericks vs Suns

George thought Damion Lee traveled.

Wednesday night's ESPN double-header brought some very exciting basketball action. The first game had the New York Knicks push the Memphis Grizzlies into a comeback OT situation. The second game had the Phoenix Suns rally for a 22-point comeback victory against the Dallas Mavericks, including a Damion Lee game-winner.

Even though it was a thrilling finish, Paul George believed Damion Lee traveled during his game-winner.

Regardless, Paul George gave Damion Lee his props and said "tough one tho happy season is back."

Was Damion Lee's shot a travel though?

It looks as though Lee's pivot foot shuffled and moved quite a bit and could very easily be called a travel. However, the odds of a referee calling that at the end of a game are very slim. The Dallas Mavericks did what they wanted in getting the ball out of Devin Booker's hands for the final possession, but Lee hit an incredibly tough shot.

This was a much-needed victory for the Phoenix Suns. They were down by as many as 22 points against the Dallas Mavericks, who just destroyed them in an elimination Game 7 during the Western Conference Semifinals. Given how tumultuous the Suns' offseason was, a loss to the Mavericks would have been a demoralizing way to start the season.

The Suns will see another playoff rematch very soon, as they face the LA Clippers on October 23.

