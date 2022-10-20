TEMPLETON — California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported one fatality following a collision that happened in near Shandon at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 20. Anthony Brackett (33) of Visalia was traveling on eastbound SR-46, west of SR-41 near Shandon. Driving as the only passenger in his 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer, Brackett was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crossed over into the second lane and into the asphalt shoulder.

