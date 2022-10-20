ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerman, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Fatality Reported After Collision Thursday Night

TEMPLETON — California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported one fatality following a collision that happened in near Shandon at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 20. Anthony Brackett (33) of Visalia was traveling on eastbound SR-46, west of SR-41 near Shandon. Driving as the only passenger in his 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer, Brackett was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crossed over into the second lane and into the asphalt shoulder.
SHANDON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County

On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rollover crash leaves driver dead in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal rollover crash along the 99 in Merced resulted in the death of a man Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP responded to a collision at the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road. Authorities say a sedan had been overturned off the road, with […]
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy