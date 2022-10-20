Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Police investigating crash that led to SUV rollover
Officers say a truck was traveling on Golden State Boulevard when it crashed into an SUV on Kathryn Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. Friday.
1 dead in high-speed crash near Shandon
A 33-year-old man from Visalia was killed in a crash Thursday night on Highway 46 near Shandon. It happened at about 7:50 p.m. just west of Highway 41.
Fatality Reported After Collision Thursday Night
TEMPLETON — California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported one fatality following a collision that happened in near Shandon at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 20. Anthony Brackett (33) of Visalia was traveling on eastbound SR-46, west of SR-41 near Shandon. Driving as the only passenger in his 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer, Brackett was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crossed over into the second lane and into the asphalt shoulder.
Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night
A Visalia man died on Thursday night after driving down a dirt shoulder on Highway 46 in Templeton, causing his vehicle to flip over multiple times. The post Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Man Killed in Car Accident on SR-43 in Kings County
On October 17, 2022, officials in Kings County reported a fatal car crash on SR-43 near Hanford. The incident was described as a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:40 a.m. on State Route 43 in the vicinity of Flint Avenue. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on SR-43 Near Hanford...
Woman hospitalized after crash involving tractor in Fresno County: CHP
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving a tractor in Fresno County Wednesday night.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Northwest Fresno
Police received a call around 11:45 Friday night from a driver reporting he hit a pedestrian on Bryan and Fairmont avenues. When officers arrived they found a woman in her 40's laying in the road.
Man in hospital following stabbing in Southwest Fresno
Officers were called to Ivy and Lorena avenues just before midnight. When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20's who had been stabbed.
Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county
A man and a woman are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.
Employee injured during hayride at Hobb’s Grove, officials say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee was hurt during a hayride at a Halloween attraction in Sanger on Thursday night. In a press release sent out Friday, officials with Hobb’s Grove said an employee dressed as a werewolf was trying to scare visitors on the hayride when he ended up falling over. After the […]
Rollover crash leaves driver dead in Merced, CHP says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal rollover crash along the 99 in Merced resulted in the death of a man Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP responded to a collision at the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road. Authorities say a sedan had been overturned off the road, with […]
Two arrested following shooting, pursuit, and crash in Kings County
The pursuit started Friday night around midnight when Kings County Sheriff's deputies spotted a speeding vehicle after hearing gunshots
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hanford (Hanford, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Hanford. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 43 near Flint Avenue.
63-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Visalia remembered as loving grandmother
Police say Yolanda Ruiz was hit by 22-year-old Adreanna Watters, who was driving South on Mooney Blvd just before 9 Wednesday night.
Man hit by train in Selma on motorized unit after stuck on tracks
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma Friday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street for a report of a train hitting a pedestrian. Authorities […]
Train hits and kills elderly man on Selma railroad track
The investigation revealed an elderly man was crossing the railroad tracks on Floral ave. when his motorized scooter got stuck on the tracks.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
KMPH.com
CHP K9 Officer "Bruce" leads officers to discovery of 10 kilograms of suspected cocaine
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — CHP K9 Officer "Bruce" does it again!. According to the California Highway Patrol Merced, a welfare check ends in a drug seizure of 10 kilograms of drugs. While assisting officers during a welfare check of a white 2019 Toyota RAV4, a CHP Officer noticed signs...
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
Suspect arrested at gunpoint after driving off with Merced County deputy clinging to car
A suspect is in custody on several felony charges after a dangerous encounter with Merced County sheriff's deputies.
Comments / 0