Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Related
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families
The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
2 California cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S.
If it seems like burger combo meals in California cost more (or a lot more) than most other places, you’re right. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices at fast food restaurants across the nation and found that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the two most expensive cities for burger meals in the U.S. The financial advice […]
How Metro’s New K-Line is Already Transforming the Crenshaw District
As the Metro line begins to alter this community, nonprofit Destination Crenshaw is cementing “a testament to the past, present, and future of L.A.’s Black community” The post How Metro’s New K-Line is Already Transforming the Crenshaw District appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
Time Is Up For El Sereno ‘Reclaimers’ Who Occupied Caltrans Homes During COVID Lockdown
A two-year agreement between the city of LA and unhoused families that allowed the families to stay in the homes is expiring
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine’s Biggest Developers are Bankrolling Anthony Kuo’s City Council Campaign
As ballots were being mailed out, Irvine voters began receiving a slew of political attack mailers — funded by a political committee established just days earlier with tens of thousands of dollars in “dark money.” The dark money has now been traced back to mega-developers FivePoint and the Irvine Company.
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
lafocusnewspaper.com
SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties
Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
citywatchla.com
First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line
After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
spectrumnews1.com
Live fire cooking with Colombian flavors at new Long Beach restaurant
LONG BEACH, Calif. ― A new Long Beach restaurant transports you to Colombia through traditional family recipes with a unique flair. Selva pulls flavors and spices from South America while showcasing live fire cooking. Selva is located at 4137 East Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804.
Grandmother killed in Fullerton crash remembered as family calls for increased safety measures
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
westsidetoday.com
Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
theregistrysocal.com
City of Hawthorne Buys 12,919 SQFT Bank of America Building Near City Hall for $11MM
IRVINE, Calif. – Faris Lee Investments, a leading retail advisory, and investment sales firm, has completed the $11.125 million sale of a Bank of America, a 12,919-square-foot single tenant absolute triple net leased retail opportunity on Hawthorne Blvd. in Hawthorne, CA. Shaun Riley and Jeff Conover, Principals, and Scott...
‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach
Michael Ulmer—the final victim of a man who went on a violent spree in Long Beach—was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the back while he walked his dog. The post ‘Miraculous’: Long Beach teacher tells how he survived random stabbing at Alamitos Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 0