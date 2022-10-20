ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

WSAZ

Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Homelessness is not an issue that is unique to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas of Scioto County, but it is one that local leaders are working to tackle head on. “Obviously, with the winter months coming on, it is even more pressing,” said Mayor Sean Dunne....
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Record-Herald

Cottrell receives 2 life sentences for murder

Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington Court House man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Confessed killer's words could haunt his brother, George Wagner, who's on trial for murder

WAVERLY, Ohio — In March 2015, Jake Wagner wanted desperately to reunite with Hanna Rhoden, the mother of his daughter. "From Jake - I don't want to be alone forever. From Hanna - You won't be. You will find someone. From Jake - No, I won't. I don't want no one else. I want you," Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation analyst Julia Eveslage read aloud in court Thursday.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Wagner Trial Continues in Pike County

More testimony Thursday in the murder trial of George Wagner the fourth in Pike County. Yesterday jurors heard from several BCI experts who had previously took the stand, and got insight as well into the relationship between Jake Wagner and Hannah Rhoden as text messages between the two were presented. The two separated parents' custody battle is alleged to have been the reason for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in April of 2016.
10TV

2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation. The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man attempts to flee from U.S. Marshals

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man attempted to run from U.S. Marshals as they executed an arrest warrant at his residence. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Daugherty, of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort, was wanted for felony domestic violence. When Marshals arrived at the private lane leading to the residence, reports say, Daugherty was spotted getting into a black Jeep Wrangler. He then attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day 27: Jake Wagner's ex-wife says she fled the marriage fearing for her life

WAVERLY, Ohio — A quick courtship with confessed killer Jake Wagner led to a marriage Elizabeth "Beth Anne" Armer eventually felt she needed to escape. "I hadn't dated anybody and didn't have any experience with men and so I had requested, in no uncertain terms, that we not consummate marriage on that night, which Jake had agreed to but did not honor," said Armer.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

