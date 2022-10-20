Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Homelessness is not an issue that is unique to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas of Scioto County, but it is one that local leaders are working to tackle head on. “Obviously, with the winter months coming on, it is even more pressing,” said Mayor Sean Dunne....
Record-Herald
Cottrell receives 2 life sentences for murder
Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington Court House man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Nigeria citizen living in Ohio sentenced for role in romance fraud scheme in Huntington, WV
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man from Nigeria that lives in Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for his role in a romance fraud scheme. Court documents say 28-year-old Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee, defrauded more than 200 victims from May 2019 to December 2019 for at […]
Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
Pike County murder trial: Custody arguments began before Hanna Rhoden gave birth
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will present more evidence gathered against a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
Fox 19
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - “I was afraid they were going to kill me.”. Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her life when she fled her brief, tumultuous marriage to Jake Wagner.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
WLWT 5
Confessed killer's words could haunt his brother, George Wagner, who's on trial for murder
WAVERLY, Ohio — In March 2015, Jake Wagner wanted desperately to reunite with Hanna Rhoden, the mother of his daughter. "From Jake - I don't want to be alone forever. From Hanna - You won't be. You will find someone. From Jake - No, I won't. I don't want no one else. I want you," Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation analyst Julia Eveslage read aloud in court Thursday.
iheart.com
Wagner Trial Continues in Pike County
More testimony Thursday in the murder trial of George Wagner the fourth in Pike County. Yesterday jurors heard from several BCI experts who had previously took the stand, and got insight as well into the relationship between Jake Wagner and Hannah Rhoden as text messages between the two were presented. The two separated parents' custody battle is alleged to have been the reason for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in April of 2016.
2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation. The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.
Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case
UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man attempts to flee from U.S. Marshals
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man attempted to run from U.S. Marshals as they executed an arrest warrant at his residence. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Daugherty, of 7545 SR 28, Frankfort, was wanted for felony domestic violence. When Marshals arrived at the private lane leading to the residence, reports say, Daugherty was spotted getting into a black Jeep Wrangler. He then attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed.
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
thepostathens.com
OUPD collects marijuana in Bromley Hall, Sheriff’s Office assists wrong-way driver on US 33
The Ohio University Police Department reported possession of marijuana in Bromley Hall on Monday. The department collected the drug and marked it for destruction. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 N Plains Road, located in The Plains, after receiving a report of a trespasser.
2 taken to West Virginia hospital by helicopter after Ohio ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter after an ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio on Friday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two people were traveling southwest on a 1998 Honda TRX 300 on US 52 near milepost 13 in Nile Township when the ATV overturned. The […]
Elliott County man sentenced to 100 years for ‘unspeakable’ abuse of 3 girls
An Elliott County man is facing extensive time in federal prison after being sentenced for extreme child exploitation.
WSAZ
Death investigation is now a murder case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day 27: Jake Wagner's ex-wife says she fled the marriage fearing for her life
WAVERLY, Ohio — A quick courtship with confessed killer Jake Wagner led to a marriage Elizabeth "Beth Anne" Armer eventually felt she needed to escape. "I hadn't dated anybody and didn't have any experience with men and so I had requested, in no uncertain terms, that we not consummate marriage on that night, which Jake had agreed to but did not honor," said Armer.
