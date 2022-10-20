Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France beat Fiji 44-0 to reach quarter-finals
Tries: Menager, Llorens, Filopon (2), Gros, Boulard, Domain Cons: Tremouliere (3) Pens: Tremouliere. France secured their place in the quarter-finals with an assured victory that ended Fiji's debut World Cup campaign. Wing Marine Menager crossed early on after a powerful driven lineout sucked in the Fiji defence, and centre Maelle...
BBC
England 75-0 South Africa: Red Roses thrash Boks en route to World Cup last eight
Tries: Galligan (3), Cleall (2), Brown, Powell (3), Packer, Kabeya (2), Dow Cons: Harrison (4), Rowland. England thrashed South Africa to top Pool C and set up a World Cup quarter-final against Australia next Sunday. A much-changed Red Roses side ran in 13 tries as they overwhelmed a spirited Springboks...
BBC
FT: Zebre 19-38 Edinburgh - Bonus point win for visitors
That's all from us this afternoon. Edinburgh win away from home in the URC for the first time since March. Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair was short and sweet with his post-match reaction on Premier Sports: "It was a bit stop-start", he said. "It seemed to lose all intensity. Really...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Hereford v Portsmouth and South Shields v Forest Green
The FA Cup first round will get under way live on the BBC when two-time winners Portsmouth travel to non-league Hereford on Friday, 4 November. BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show that tie (19:55 GMT). The BBC will also show South Shields, from the seventh...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes India to incredible victory over Pakistan
Pakistan 159-8 (20 overs): Masood 52* (42), Iftikhar 51 (34); Pandya 3-30, Arshdeep 3-32 India 160-6 (20 overs): Kohli 82* (53); Rauf 2-36, Nawaz 2-42 A Virat Kohli-inspired India beat rivals Pakistan in an extraordinary finish to a Men's T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In a...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
ESPN
Betting tips for Week 13 English Premier League games and more
Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Chelsea couldn't score against Brentford on Wednesday and now they have...
BBC
Anderlecht fined over crowd trouble during Conference League match at West Ham
Anderlecht have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,900) and banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for two European matches following crowd trouble at West Ham last week. European governing body Uefa imposed the sanctions for the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
‘Black Adam’ Tops $30M Overseas In First 3 Days; Still Tracking To Near $70M Offshore Bow
SATURDAY UPDATE: Black Adam added a host of 19 markets on Friday and has now cumed $30.2M through its first three days at the international box office. Friday rocked $15.8M with the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ranking as the No. 1 U.S. film in all 76 markets in release. With these results, we are still eyeing the $70M range for the opening weekend overseas. In new starts, Friday added the UK with $2M on 1,500 screens and ranking a clear No. 1 with 58% share of the Top 5 films. The results are +52% over Shazam!, 53% ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,...
Gabriel Magalhães signs new contract as Arsenal look to tie down key players
Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new contract at Arsenal in what the Premier League leaders hope will be the first of a sequence of fresh deals agreed with key players
BBC
East Walton silver pin find sheds light on end of Roman rule
The discovery of a late Roman-era pin sheds light on a time when "certainties that held for centuries were beginning to shake up", a historian said. The silver pin was found by a metal detectorist, near East Walton, Norfolk. It is definitely late 4th or early 5th Century, despite having...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
ESPN
Pep Guardiola not surprised by Jurgen Klopp comments on Man City spending
Pep Guardiola says he was not surprised to see Jurgen Klopp's comments about Manchester City's spending in the build-up to their defeat at Anfield. Klopp said before Liverpool's 1-0 win that his team could not compete with the financial might of state-owned clubs including City, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain.
