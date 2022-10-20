SATURDAY UPDATE: Black Adam added a host of 19 markets on Friday and has now cumed $30.2M through its first three days at the international box office. Friday rocked $15.8M with the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ranking as the No. 1 U.S. film in all 76 markets in release. With these results, we are still eyeing the $70M range for the opening weekend overseas. In new starts, Friday added the UK with $2M on 1,500 screens and ranking a clear No. 1 with 58% share of the Top 5 films. The results are +52% over Shazam!, 53% ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,...

21 HOURS AGO