Lee County crews trapping record-high amount of mosquitoes in October

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s like summer in the fall. That is how Lee County Mosquito Control is describing the number of mosquitoes they have trapped lately.

In just the first 12 days of this month they caught 100,000 mosquitoes. That is 60,000 more than last year at this time.

Deputy Director for Mosquito Control Eric Jackson said they have crews spraying every night.

So far by air covering about 400,000 acres.

“People are still seeing mosquitoes so it’s a constant battle to get them,” Jackson said. “Once one group emerges, we’ve got to go back out and get the next group that emerges. We are entering a period of time, hopefully, that the mosquitoes will start to die down naturally, but until that happens we are going to be out there.”

Jackson wants to remind you to make sure there isn’t any standing water for mosquitos on the debris you might have outside your home.

If you are noticing an increase of mosquitoes in your area, you can go online and submit a request for service.

