Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Increasing Rates
FALMOUTH – Rates will increase next year for Steamship Authority routes to help counteract rising operational costs. The change comes as the ferry service forecasts total operational expenses of over $132 million next year—about $10 million higher than expected costs for this year. The new rates will increase the cost of standard vehicle trips on […] The post Steamship Authority Increasing Rates appeared first on CapeCod.com.
speedonthewater.com
‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging
On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
independentri.com
South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it. The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec....
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
newportthisweek.com
Keep R.I. on the Cutting Edge
On Nov. 8 you will be asked to vote on a cannabis dispensary in the city. Understandably, feelings are mixed. With the new law passed by the state, Newport will be allowed to partake in the tax revenue from a dispensary, three percent to be exact. One candidate for City...
New Amazon distribution center to open in summer 2023
The new Amazon.com distribution center in Johnston will open a few months later than initially planned, 12 News has learned.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M
The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
Valley Breeze
Costs at Ann & Hope escalate, but project still on target
CUMBERLAND – The Ann & Hope Mill off Broad Street is full of clues about the activity that once filled the structure, including an old shopping carriage or two, wall advertisements, rotary phones, those old creaking floors that everyone remembers, and the carriage lift that got helped shoppers out of the basement with their goods.
Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Please don’t be misled by a flare (or a decoy flare) – Vote for the kids￼
Often opposition to a proposal or a new idea is a decoy – a fake substitution or flare intended to distract from something valid or challenging. School regionalization? Watch out for the flares. Flare #1 – Loss of union jobs. Reality – The school population will grow due...
