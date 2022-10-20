Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
rinewstoday.com
GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias
Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
ABC6.com
2 Warwick families support charities with haunted houses
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Two families in Warwick are donating to charity with contributions they collect from their haunted houses. Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Anthony Moussally tells ABC 6 News their haunted house had over 100 attendees last night. Fred Moussally and his son Anthony...
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Johnston firefighter running 4 races for Florida nonprofit
The 41-year-old is planning on traveling to Orlando to participate in the Dopey Challenge this January.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Oct. 12 & Oct. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 18.
iheart.com
Missing Dad, Daughter Located In Pennsylvania
The East Providence Police Department says a missing child has been located. Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his two-year-old daughter Penelope McClure from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. The pair was reportedly found by the Pennsylvania State Police. East Providence Police are thanking...
DEM reports RI’s first avian flu outbreak in backyard flock
The DEM said the noncommercial flock, which consisted of chickens, ducks and turkeys, was humanely euthanized Friday.
15 displaced in Central Falls house fire
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that displaced 15 people in Central Falls Friday afternoon.
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
speedonthewater.com
‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging
On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
