Jamestown, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 Warwick families support charities with haunted houses

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Two families in Warwick are donating to charity with contributions they collect from their haunted houses. Halloween is less than two weeks away, and Anthony Moussally tells ABC 6 News their haunted house had over 100 attendees last night. Fred Moussally and his son Anthony...
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
Atlas Obscura

Cranston Street Armory

The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Missing Dad, Daughter Located In Pennsylvania

The East Providence Police Department says a missing child has been located. Authorities say 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his two-year-old daughter Penelope McClure from her mother's East Providence residence on Thursday after a domestic disturbance. The pair was reportedly found by the Pennsylvania State Police. East Providence Police are thanking...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
speedonthewater.com

‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging

On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
BRISTOL, RI

