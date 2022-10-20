Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sbcity.org
City Receives Nearly $2 Million for Speicher Park
And San Bernardino County to Renovate Speicher Park. The City of San Bernardino has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the County of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund major upgrades to Rick Speicher Family Memorial Park. San Manuel has committed $1 million...
iebusinessdaily.com
New contractor for MoVal bridge project
Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Ribbon Cut for New Arrow Train Service from Redlands to San Bernardino
This morning, San Bernardino County leaders celebrated a ribbon-cutting for new Arrow train service between San Bernardino and Redlands. Metrolink will operate service on the nine-mile-long line starting Monday. Arrow will operate just over twenty trips per day between Downtown San Bernardino and Redlands University. There is also one express...
sbcity.org
Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands
San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
San Bernardino, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
iecn.com
San Bernardino’s first Hispanic Mayor Judith Valles details her family’s experience with segregation and discrimination in the city
Recently, Judith Valles, 89, the first Hispanic mayor of San Bernardino and retired president of Golden West College, sat down with Inland Empire Community News and KVCR to detail her family’s experience with segregation at the infamous Perris Hill Plunge and a local cemetery. Valles, born in 1933, is...
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
chinohills.org
City of Chino Hills is Investing Over $8 Million towards Community Park Rehabilitation Project
Changes are coming to Community Park! The City of Chino Hills is beginning an extensive $8 million rehabilitation project to reinvest in the future of Community Park. The long-term improvement plan will include three phases of work over the next two years to improve turf conditions on all ball fields, enhance the overall appearance of the park, and create additional parking within the facility.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Boxing Club Helps Teach Young Children Valuable Life Lessons
Sports aren’t just good exercise. They also teach children valuable lessons in life. In San Bernardino, many are learning those lessons at MTC boxing club, where coaches are also helping them stay away from gangs. However, the club is having financial problems and the owner is hoping a weekend...
lafocusnewspaper.com
SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties
Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
westsidestorynewspaper.com
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Annual Fall Family Festival
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in San Bernardino, California will take the Gospel to the street on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing in a new season of ministry with its Fall Family Festival on the parking lot that wraps around the church edifice at 1575 W. 17th Street. The theme for the event is “Imitating the Model of Christ: Teaching, Preaching, and Healing” (Mt. 9:35-38).
recordgazette.net
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
abc10.com
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
sbcity.org
Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in San Bernardino
There are many events and activities happening in San Bernardino in October and November to celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. Below is a partial list that we will be updating throughout October. City Events. October 21: 4:00 – 8:00 pm - Trick or Treat @ Verdemont Community Center...
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
