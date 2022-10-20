Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
Uprise RI
First Source mandates the hiring of PVD residents but the city refuses to enforce it
On Wednesday over two dozen Providence residents gathered outside the office of Mayor Jorge Elorza on the second floor of City Hall to “expose the fact that Mayor Elorza and the City Council have refused to enforce the First Source ordinance for many years.” First Source is a program set up in 1986 to benefit the working class and low-income communities of Providence by providing jobs and job training at businesses in Providence benefitting from abatements from the city. Businesses that receive $25k or more in city loans, subsidies or tax breaks and have four or more employees are required by law to hire Providence residents. The businesses are not complying, said those in attendance, and the city is not enforcing the ordinance.
independentri.com
South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it. The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec....
Valley Breeze
Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat
LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him. The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust...
ABC6.com
College students, attorneys condemn proposed off-campus housing ordinance
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Councilwoman Helen Anthony has proposed an ordinance that would limit off campus housing for students in the city to just three people per dwelling. At an Ordinance Committee meeting Wednesday, dozens of students flocked to City Hall to oppose the ordinance. Anthony unveiled her...
Uprise RI
City Council candidate Justin Roias: Superman tax break is a bad deal
“I am disappointed in the decision of the Finance Committee which voted on Monday to move forward with the proposal to give the developer of the Superman building, High Rock Development, a 29-million dollar break on their tax bill over the next 30 years. On top of that, the city is handing out a five-million dollar grant to this developer with no strings attached, and a loan of ten million dollars from our Housing Trust Fund to pay for what is being promoted as ‘affordable’ apartments, but isn’t actually affordable.
providenceri.gov
Statement from Councilwoman Helen Anthony Regarding Proposed Changes to College Student Occupancy of Homes and Apartments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – “Our city faces a housing crisis. There is no one cause for that crisis, and there will not be one solution. But one clear factor is the number of college campuses that are bleeding into our neighborhoods, creating pressure on current housing stock. We need to do what we can to preserve housing for our residents and to maintain our neighborhoods. Despite the city’s efforts to hold developers accountable through fines, inspections, and other restrictions, we continue to see noise and public safety matters connected to overcrowded student rental properties throughout our city.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Council Candidates Address Issues
The series of forums hosted at Innovate Newport turned to those vying for Middletown Town Council on Oct. 13, with candidates speaking on a range of issues, from the Middletown Center development to school regionalization with Newport. A collaborative effort put on by the League of Women Voters of Newport...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
GoLocalProv
“Nuclear Bomb”—Igliozzi Blasts Anthony’s Providence Student Housing Proposal
Providence City Councilwoman Helen Anthony's housing proposal to further limit how many students can live together drew supporters -- and strong rebuke from opponents -- on Wednesday night. The city council held a hearing on Anthony's bid to expand the current ordinance -- which prohibits more than three college students...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center
CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
Valley Breeze
Accusations fly amid aftershocks of Baldelli-Hunt’s ouster
WOONSOCKET – A city where political drama has been commonplace for decades has seen it ratcheted up to a fever pitch this month, with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her supporters leveling accusations at the City Council majority that removed her from office, and the council majority firing back. Majority...
Sparks Fly In WBSM Bristol County Sheriff Debate Between Hodgson, Heroux
Longtime Republican Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson and his Democratic challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux met for the first time as candidates on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight and faced off in a fiery two-hour debate that contained equal parts policy discussion and personal attacks. The first hour of the debate, the...
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
WPRI
Opportunities await at Bishop Hendricken
With Open House season upon us, you may be looking for for the right opportunity for your child to further their education. Bishop Hendricken High School offers a high quality education, stellar athletic programs, a challenging curriculum, and so much more. We recently dropped by to chat with two students...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
Comments / 0