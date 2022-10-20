ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

First Source mandates the hiring of PVD residents but the city refuses to enforce it

On Wednesday over two dozen Providence residents gathered outside the office of Mayor Jorge Elorza on the second floor of City Hall to “expose the fact that Mayor Elorza and the City Council have refused to enforce the First Source ordinance for many years.” First Source is a program set up in 1986 to benefit the working class and low-income communities of Providence by providing jobs and job training at businesses in Providence benefitting from abatements from the city. Businesses that receive $25k or more in city loans, subsidies or tax breaks and have four or more employees are required by law to hire Providence residents. The businesses are not complying, said those in attendance, and the city is not enforcing the ordinance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Picozzi addresses allegations, will continue in seat

LINCOLN – School Committee member John Picozzi says he’s taking a step back but won’t be stepping down from the School Committee in light of recent allegations made against him. The committee, at the advice of legal counsel, is declining to take action in trying to oust...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

College students, attorneys condemn proposed off-campus housing ordinance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Councilwoman Helen Anthony has proposed an ordinance that would limit off campus housing for students in the city to just three people per dwelling. At an Ordinance Committee meeting Wednesday, dozens of students flocked to City Hall to oppose the ordinance. Anthony unveiled her...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

City Council candidate Justin Roias: Superman tax break is a bad deal

“I am disappointed in the decision of the Finance Committee which voted on Monday to move forward with the proposal to give the developer of the Superman building, High Rock Development, a 29-million dollar break on their tax bill over the next 30 years. On top of that, the city is handing out a five-million dollar grant to this developer with no strings attached, and a loan of ten million dollars from our Housing Trust Fund to pay for what is being promoted as ‘affordable’ apartments, but isn’t actually affordable.
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceri.gov

Statement from Councilwoman Helen Anthony Regarding Proposed Changes to College Student Occupancy of Homes and Apartments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – “Our city faces a housing crisis. There is no one cause for that crisis, and there will not be one solution. But one clear factor is the number of college campuses that are bleeding into our neighborhoods, creating pressure on current housing stock. We need to do what we can to preserve housing for our residents and to maintain our neighborhoods. Despite the city’s efforts to hold developers accountable through fines, inspections, and other restrictions, we continue to see noise and public safety matters connected to overcrowded student rental properties throughout our city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Council Candidates Address Issues

The series of forums hosted at Innovate Newport turned to those vying for Middletown Town Council on Oct. 13, with candidates speaking on a range of issues, from the Middletown Center development to school regionalization with Newport. A collaborative effort put on by the League of Women Voters of Newport...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland set to celebrate transformed senior center

CUMBERLAND – When looking at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery today, it can be hard to remember what it was like before renovations started, says Mayor Jeff Mutter. The town is marking the completion of extensive upgrades to the center behind the library off Diamond Hill Road,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Accusations fly amid aftershocks of Baldelli-Hunt’s ouster

WOONSOCKET – A city where political drama has been commonplace for decades has seen it ratcheted up to a fever pitch this month, with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her supporters leveling accusations at the City Council majority that removed her from office, and the council majority firing back. Majority...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Atlas Obscura

Cranston Street Armory

The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

Opportunities await at Bishop Hendricken

With Open House season upon us, you may be looking for for the right opportunity for your child to further their education. Bishop Hendricken High School offers a high quality education, stellar athletic programs, a challenging curriculum, and so much more. We recently dropped by to chat with two students...
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500

Lila Delman Compass today announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale. With...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy