4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
Journal Review
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr.
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr., 86, of Noblesville passed away at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ed was born Jan. 4, 1936, at Lafayette, a son of the late Leonard (Shafe) and Lois Meharry Andrews. Ed began his education at the Jackson Township School and matriculated from Waynetown...
Journal Review
JUMP visits the Farm at Prophetstown
Members of the JUMP program got a chance to spend a beautiful fall day at the Farm at Prophetstown last weekend. The farm offers houses built in the 1920’s as well as all the fun things that were available in that era. In addition to touring the houses, there was a barn with live music, pumpkin decorating, outdoor games, animals, hayrides and more. The lunch that was prepared was made with all farm to table ingredients, so it was delicious.
Journal Review
Beauty & Benevolence
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the community to view a new exhibit by the Art League of Montgomery County. The ALMC Art Show is available for public viewing now through Nov. 19 during the library’s normal hours of operation. A limited amount of artwork will be for sale during the exhibition through the circulation department.
Journal Review
CHS gets re-match with Stars in sectional opener
For the fourth time in the last two seasons Crawfordsville and Western Boone will square off as the two Sagamore Conference rivals meet in the Class 3A Sectional 29 opener on Friday night at Crawfordsville. The two teams met up in the first SAC game of the season back in week three with the Stars coming away with a 49-0 win. The Athenians have played the Stars well in spurts over the last two seasons but haven’t been able to put a complete four quarters together against the co-SAC champions in the Stars.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Stars in sectional opener
All week long, the message for the Western Boone football team was “play to your potential.”. While they were the heavy favorites on paper against host Crawfordsville, the Stars wanted to make sure they handled their business and continue the momentum they have inherited during a five-game winning streak.
Journal Review
Virginia Mansfield Sayler
Virginia Mansfield Sayler, 75, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in her home, following a battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ White
William “Bill” White of Darlington passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. He was 89. Bill worked at Plastenes and then RR Donnelley for many years. He liked to ride motorcycles and attend auctions. He was an avid collector, particularly of silver and guns. He served in the National Guard.
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
Journal Review
Getting educated about our Indiana education dollars
It’s election season. Early voting in Montgomery County started on Oct. 12. Voters can vote any weekday between now and Nov. 4 on the first floor of the Montgomery County courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also a few weekend and evening opportunities for early voting. Visit the LWVMC website (lwvmontcoin.org) and go to the Voter Information tab for a complete schedule.
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donald Ian Foust
Donald Ian Foust, 72, of Frankfort, passed away on October 21, 2022 in his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Frankfort. His parents Raymond and Eileen (Beatty) Foust preceded him in death. He married Debra Laughner on July 16, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Don was a...
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
