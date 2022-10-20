Governor DeWine announces availability of safety and security support for religious institutions, nonprofits, preschools, non-public schools

Read full article on original website
Preparing for the future: Applications open for ODNR summer internships
With some of the most diverse career opportunities in state government, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting college students to apply for the next round of summer internships. Students throughout the state can apply for a 2023 internship through December 9. “Young people bring fresh ideas and...
NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING
Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2012EST2251 Niederriter, LaVerne. 2017EST1816 Cooks, James Michael. 2018EST1504 Hughes, Mark S. 2019EST1846 Grieselding, Michael J. 2020EST1292 Keutgens, Paul J.
NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES
Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 9th day of November, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
