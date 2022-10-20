Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
JUMP visits the Farm at Prophetstown
Members of the JUMP program got a chance to spend a beautiful fall day at the Farm at Prophetstown last weekend. The farm offers houses built in the 1920’s as well as all the fun things that were available in that era. In addition to touring the houses, there was a barn with live music, pumpkin decorating, outdoor games, animals, hayrides and more. The lunch that was prepared was made with all farm to table ingredients, so it was delicious.
Journal Review
Beauty & Benevolence
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the community to view a new exhibit by the Art League of Montgomery County. The ALMC Art Show is available for public viewing now through Nov. 19 during the library’s normal hours of operation. A limited amount of artwork will be for sale during the exhibition through the circulation department.
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Craft Shows
Get a jump on your holiday shopping, or pick up some handmade items or seasonal decor for yourself - you'll find it all at Morgan County area craft shows and bazaars. Churches, non-profits and other groups host several fun craft shows throughout the fall and holiday season. (See Fall Craft Fair information on our previous post for events in September and October.) Check our shopping listings for local boutiques, antique shops and more. Find an event below that fits your schedule, or check back for additions as we'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep an eye on our our event calendar as the season goes on for additional seasonal events. (Also see our local favorites page for ideas on where to eat when you're in the area!)
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
Journal Review
Fourth-generation farmer honored
DARLINGTON — Lifelong Montgomery County farmer, Sugar Creek steward, and conservation cropping innovator Kenny Cain received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield. While developing, modeling and teaching sustainable farming practices, Cain has worked for organizations that educate...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
WISH-TV
New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
Journal Review
Virginia Mansfield Sayler
Virginia Mansfield Sayler, 75, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in her home, following a battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr.
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr., 86, of Noblesville passed away at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ed was born Jan. 4, 1936, at Lafayette, a son of the late Leonard (Shafe) and Lois Meharry Andrews. Ed began his education at the Jackson Township School and matriculated from Waynetown...
IACS offers free adoptions to help families 'find your boo' this Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services wants people to "find their boo" this season and they've launched a Halloween-themed adoption campaign to help. IACS is encouraging anyone looking to add a pet to their family to take advantage of free adoptions this month. Keeping with the spooky season theme,...
Journal Review
Getting educated about our Indiana education dollars
It’s election season. Early voting in Montgomery County started on Oct. 12. Voters can vote any weekday between now and Nov. 4 on the first floor of the Montgomery County courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also a few weekend and evening opportunities for early voting. Visit the LWVMC website (lwvmontcoin.org) and go to the Voter Information tab for a complete schedule.
Journal Review
CHS gets re-match with Stars in sectional opener
For the fourth time in the last two seasons Crawfordsville and Western Boone will square off as the two Sagamore Conference rivals meet in the Class 3A Sectional 29 opener on Friday night at Crawfordsville. The two teams met up in the first SAC game of the season back in week three with the Stars coming away with a 49-0 win. The Athenians have played the Stars well in spurts over the last two seasons but haven’t been able to put a complete four quarters together against the co-SAC champions in the Stars.
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donald Ian Foust
Donald Ian Foust, 72, of Frankfort, passed away on October 21, 2022 in his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Frankfort. His parents Raymond and Eileen (Beatty) Foust preceded him in death. He married Debra Laughner on July 16, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Don was a...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
wrtv.com
Morgan County high school student saved after going into sudden cardiac arrest at school
MONROVIA — A Monrovia High School junior is thanking his best friend and the first responders who saved his life earlier this month. “I am very thankful for my entire town and everyone who has been there to help me,” Jacob Mikeworth said. Mikeworth was in choir class...
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Stars in sectional opener
All week long, the message for the Western Boone football team was “play to your potential.”. While they were the heavy favorites on paper against host Crawfordsville, the Stars wanted to make sure they handled their business and continue the momentum they have inherited during a five-game winning streak.
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ White
William “Bill” White of Darlington passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. He was 89. Bill worked at Plastenes and then RR Donnelley for many years. He liked to ride motorcycles and attend auctions. He was an avid collector, particularly of silver and guns. He served in the National Guard.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
Comments / 0