Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
Christian County And Hopkinsville High School Bands Earn State Bids
The Christian County and Hopkinsville High School bands will both compete in the state KMEA semi-finals next week after finishing strong Saturday in regional competition at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. The Christian County Colonel Band took home first place honors Saturday in the KMEA Class 4A Quarterfinals. The...
Trigg County Marching Band Heading To State Competition
The Trigg County Wildcat marching band is heading to state competition next weekend after a strong finish in regional competition Saturday. The Wildcat band took second place overall at KMEA regional competition Saturday in Bowling Green. The band earned a distinguished rating and took top honors for having the best overall musical performance.
More Than 400 Compete In Fourth Annual Hoptown Half & 5K
More than 430 runners from 18 different states took part in Saturday morning’s 4th Annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K, with perfect weather and strong times on display. Sponsored by Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health, News Edge’s Eddie Owen got to visit with Parks & Recreation Director Tab Brockman shortly after the race:
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Goolsby And Turner Entertain Torchlight Tales Crowd With Bell Witch Story
History professor Wayne Goolsby and Christian County Historian William Turner used a pleasant setting by the pavilion at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center to share the story of the Bell Witch from nearby Adams, Tennessee. Although the bonfire could not be lit because of the burn ban that didn’t dampen the...
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
County Commission hears constituents, turns down rezoning cases
The Montgomery County Commission listened to residents of the community and voted to deny two rezoning requests that nearby residents felt would have impinged upon their homes. The commission heard from the opposed residents during the public hearing held during the body’s informal meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 and voted...
Community connections: Soldiers fellowship with Hopkinsville locals during annual chili cook-off
HOPKINSVILLE – The savory smell of chili wafted through the air Oct. 14 and steeped the streets of the historic downtown area in an aroma of herbs, spices and browned meats as more than 20 teams competed in the Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cook Off. The teams...
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
Ascend Elements Confirms Largest Economic Investment In WKY History
Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
Board Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
Torchlight Tales, Bell Witch Story Set For This Saturday
For ages, Christian County legendary historian William Turner has masterfully been telling the tale of the “Bell Witch” — a spooky legend centered on a 19th-century farm family out of northwest Tennessee. So of course it’s that time of year again, as “Torchlight Tales” and the “Bell...
Todd County deputies seeking Hopkinsville man following pursuit
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Hopkinsville man who got away from police during a vehicle and foot pursuit Friday. Deputy Jonathan Knight attempted to stop 21-year old Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville for speeding while headed east on US 68, but Dillard allegedly accelerated and turned onto Gates Road.
Morganfield, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
