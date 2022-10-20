Singer Lana Del Rey Concerned Thief Will Leak Stolen Footage, Data

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

Singer Lana Del Rey has revealed she is the victim of a car robbery and expressed concerns that the thief could leak personal details that they stole from the star. In an Instagram Live video, the singer said her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken, after the thief smashed through the vehicle’s windows. She said the only draft copy of her 200-page book that she was working on for Simon & Schuster was also lost, along with family footage on the camcorder, and said the thief still has remote access to her phone and is able to “leak our songs and personal photos.” She said: “It has been a challenge and I think it’s important to say that it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process and keeping things safe and valuable and keeping me safe as well with all of the action that has been going around.” She said she thought even a plea for respect of privacy would not “even do anything” to sway the robber. “But I do want to be honest about the fact that I do have concerns about what’s going to be out there,” she said of the material contained in the two years’ worth of footage on the phone. “Not exactly sure what’s going to happen with it.”

Read it at Deadline