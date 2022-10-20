Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Oldest Tennessee lawmaker, Rep. Barbara Cooper, dies at 93
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Barbara Cooper, who served in the General Assembly for more than 25 years, has died. She was 93. House Minority Leader Karen Camper on Wednesday confirmed the death of the Memphis Democrat. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague...
crossroadstoday.com
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Sasse, a Republican in his second...
crossroadstoday.com
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
crossroadstoday.com
Sunny but more showers later in the week
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 48 degrees. Winds: N 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 80 degrees. Winds: E 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers...
crossroadstoday.com
Idaho nuclear lab gets $150M to upgrade infrastructure
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act...
crossroadstoday.com
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no.
crossroadstoday.com
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said...
crossroadstoday.com
Sunshine and dry for now
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 53 degrees. Winds: SE 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 80 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers...
Comments / 0