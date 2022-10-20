The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors for early NBA season action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick. The Raptors are (1-1) so far after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and then falling to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Friday night’s game was incredible as the Raptors gave the Nets a run for their money. Kevin Durant drained a clutch three with 56 seconds left when the game was tied. That propelled them to the win but despite that, the Raptors are showing they mean business once again.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO