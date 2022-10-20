ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets

Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Orlando Magic 108-98

Atlanta Hawks fans filled State Farm Arena on Friday night expecting an easy win against the Orlando Magic. Instead, turnovers and poor shooting turned the game into a "dogfight," in the words of Hawks head coach Nate McMillan. The Hawks overcame their slow start thanks to another well-rounded effort. Four...
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors for early NBA season action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick. The Raptors are (1-1) so far after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and then falling to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Friday night’s game was incredible as the Raptors gave the Nets a run for their money. Kevin Durant drained a clutch three with 56 seconds left when the game was tied. That propelled them to the win but despite that, the Raptors are showing they mean business once again.
Cavs’ Darius Garland Out vs. Bulls; Status for Home-Opener TBD

Garland is still dealing with a lacerated left eye, suffered in the first half of Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors. He stayed back at the hotel and did not practice with the rest of the team in Toronto the following day. Nor did Garland make the trip to Chicago,...
