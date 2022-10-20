Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Yardbarker
Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets
Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
In a way, it will be a win-win for both the franchises who are looking to added another trophy to their cabinet.
Darius Garland misses practice Thursday with nasty-looking eye injury
TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland did not practice Thursday afternoon, staying at the team hotel after suffering a left eyelid laceration in Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. The injury, which doesn’t yet have a full diagnosis or recovery timeline, has led to an abundance...
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Houston Rockets: Live updates
Two days after Ja Morant spurred a thrilling overtime victory over the New York Knicks, the Memphis Grizzlies are back in action against the Houston Rockets. This is the first Grizzlies road game this season. The injury report remains the same as before Wednesday. Ziaire Williams is out, and Dillon...
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Orlando Magic 108-98
Atlanta Hawks fans filled State Farm Arena on Friday night expecting an easy win against the Orlando Magic. Instead, turnovers and poor shooting turned the game into a "dogfight," in the words of Hawks head coach Nate McMillan. The Hawks overcame their slow start thanks to another well-rounded effort. Four...
Yardbarker
Rockets Game 2 Notebook: Stephen Silas Draws Inspiration From Ja Morant And Grizzlies
When coach Stephen Silas was walking back to the locker room Friday night, he heard the Memphis Grizzlies celebrating their second win of the season. The Grizzlies had spoiled the Houston Rockets' home opener with a 129-122 victory inside the Toyota Center. Silas said he heard the Grizzlies celebrate like...
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors for early NBA season action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick. The Raptors are (1-1) so far after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and then falling to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Friday night’s game was incredible as the Raptors gave the Nets a run for their money. Kevin Durant drained a clutch three with 56 seconds left when the game was tied. That propelled them to the win but despite that, the Raptors are showing they mean business once again.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Darius Garland Out vs. Bulls; Status for Home-Opener TBD
Garland is still dealing with a lacerated left eye, suffered in the first half of Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors. He stayed back at the hotel and did not practice with the rest of the team in Toronto the following day. Nor did Garland make the trip to Chicago,...
What went into the Aaron Civale decision in ALDS Game 5: Week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians played 162 games during the regular season. They won 92 of them, more than enough to ensure their 11th championship in the AL Central Division. In the postseason they swept the Rays in the best-of-three AL wild card series at Progressive Field. In the AL...
Caesars promo code CLEFULL: Best Saturday new user bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors can start betting on football this weekend with a Caesars promo code. Sign up here to use CLEFULL for first bet insurance...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0