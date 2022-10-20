Read full article on original website
More details, video released on expansion of Loop1604, including interchange with I-10
It's going to give motorists headaches for a few years to come, but much better commute times when it's all completed. State transportation officials broke ground on Wednesday on Phase 2 of a one-billion-dollar project to expand Loop 1604 to a total of ten lanes between Bandera Road and I-35 through the North Side.
Rush hour: Traffic on 1604 to worsen as loop expansion begins next phase
SAN ANTONIO - More construction is coming to northern part of San Antonio. It is a more than $400 million project to redo the I-10 and 1604 interchange. In fact, Governor Greg Abbott was at the groundbreaking today at the Valero park trailhead. Abbott said projects like this will greatly...
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Monday around 6 p.m.
Passenger ejected in rollover crash along Loop 1604 on Northwest Side; 2 fled to call for help, SAPD says
A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash along Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, causing two people to flee the scene to call for help, according to San Antonio police. Officers said speeding is believed to have caused the Friday morning crash, which happened on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, between Bandera and Braun roads.
Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera.
Authorities ID man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 90 on the West Side. Joe Cantu, 27, died just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road, authorities said.
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAPD looking for suspect who fatally shot woman at convenience store Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Saturday around 6 p.m.
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
Iconic San Antonio coffee truck moves into brick-and-mortar business
You know what they say, the early bird gets the worm. At Early Bird Coffee, the early bird gets the horchata latte.
Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police
SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
Police run out of evidence markers after evening shootout near middle school
No arrests have been made after a gun battle unfolded Wednesday in east San Antonio. About 70 shell casings were found.
Here’s why you shouldn’t stack rocks, and what to know about the downtown ice skating rink
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. OK, this week we’re talking about an innocent outdoor activity that’s actually a big no-no at Texas state parks. Did you know that rock stacking isn’t allowed at the parks? Read below to find out why. Also, this week we...
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio 13-year-old last seen early Friday morning
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen early Friday morning in San Antonio. Brisa Nicolas was last seen at 4 a.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
