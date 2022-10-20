ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 1

Related
kezi.com

Future of Chintimini Wildlife Center uncertain as revenue plummets

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center reports that issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a precipitous drop in revenue, seriously hampering its ability to fulfill its goal of caring for injured and ill wildlife in the Willamette Valley. Chintimini Wildlife Center claims to be the only “all-species”...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Long road to kidney transplant for Lebanon resident

It’s been three years since Braulio “Sonny” Ulep was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and he’s had three canceled surgeries since being placed on the donor list, yet despite these hurdles, the native Hawaiian continues to keep a sunny disposition. Lebanon Local reported on Ulep in...
LEBANON, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Salem, OR

Perched in the heart of Willamette Valley, Oregon, Salem is a popular travel destination in the Pacific Northwest region. As the state capital of Oregon, Salem has a lot to be proud of. This city is also home to plenty of attractions and exciting activities, making it an idyllic city...
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Heisen: Lanning’s touch has Eugene buzzing

A reaction of shock permeated throughout the Oregon football community on Jan. 22. Its head coach, Mario Cristobal, had just announced his departure from the program seeking a role at his alma mater, the University of Miami. While Cristobal’s time in Eugene was far from flawless, Oregon faithful had grown accustomed to his winning ways, a philosophy predicated on defense and consistent recruiting classes. The Ducks were building something, just as they had during Chip Kelly’s time at the helm. Sustained comfort is difficult to find at the collegiate level. It’s what any program seeks.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary

High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
NEWBERG, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy