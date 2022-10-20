Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Ballmer Group announces $271 million in climate change commitments
Ballmer Group has announced an expansion of its grantmaking focus to include efforts to address climate change, starting with seven grants totaling $271 million. The philanthropy co-founded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife, and Connie, traditionally has focused on advancing economic mobility for children and families but is expanding its work, given the implications of climate change for children and families. The Ballmers’ son Sam, whose passion and commitment that has led Ballmer Group to expand into this new area, has joined the organization as its climate lead.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Kresge Foundation announces $7 million in solar energy investments
The Kresge Foundation has announced $7 million in grants and social investments to support entities that co-develop solar projects in underserved areas across the United States. The investments are intended to accelerate a just energy transition by providing capital and other supports to co-developer organizations with strong community partnerships, an...
Is a recession inevitable in 2023? Here's what experts are saying.
Some in the U.S. believe a recession already is in the cards in 2023, but there are economists out there who maintain that reasons for optimism remain.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
People in the News (10/23/2022): appointments, promotions, obituaries
The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation (DDCF) has announced the promotion of MAURINE KNIGHTON to chief program officer. Knighton will oversee DDCF’s five national grantmaking programs: Arts, Environment, Medical Research, Child Well-Being, and Building Bridges. Knighton joined DDCF in 2016 and, as program director for the arts, has led development and oversight of grantmaking programs to support artists and organizations in the contemporary dance, theater, jazz, and presenting fields. She previously served as a senior vice president for grantmaking at the Nathan Cummings Foundation.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Women’s and girls’ causes received $7.9 billion in 2019, study finds
U.S. nonprofits working to advance women’s and girls’ causes received $7.9 billion in philanthropic support in 2019, remaining relatively unchanged from 2018, a report from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute (WPI) at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy finds. Based on data from 48,395 charitable organizations dedicated to...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Greater Washington Community Foundation awards $9.2 million in grants
The Greater Washington Community Foundation has announced $9.2 million in grants funded by the Health Equity Fund (HEF). Grants will support 32 Washington, D.C., nonprofit organizations engaged in improving economic mobility to help close the racial health and wealth gap. Given that 80 percent of the District of Columbia’s health outcomes are driven by social, economic, and other factors—and just 20 percent by clinical care—the fund is using an economic mobility frame to address the root causes of those challenges. Grantees include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health to reach those most impacted by poverty; Capital Area Asset Builders, which will provide BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals living in the lowest-income neighborhoods with emergency savings and access to mainstream financial resources; and the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a holistic wellness and wealth creation program for women of color returning from incarceration.
Comments / 0